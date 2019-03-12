Yesterday, the douchebags at Media Matters released a recording of Tucker Carlson on a radio show years and years ago that they thought should get him fired. Because that’s what they do. Don’t let them try and pretend they are actually watchdogs looking out for America, they’re a bunch of bullies who want to shut down anyone they disagree with.

Period.

Welp, as usual, their vapid audience jumped onboard and started demanding that Tucker be fired and calling for a boycott of Fox News, even though Tucker worked at MSNBC when he said those things.

Like we said, vapid.

After watching Tweeps call for the boycotting of his network all day, Brit Hume dropped this big ol’ truth nuke on the mob:

Doing well is the best revenge. https://t.co/4izrYTNh3G — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 12, 2019

Wow.

No wonder Media Matters is targeting Tucker – CNN, and MSNBC and sucking wind.

Big time.

Touchdown indeed.

Nothing makes your enemies angrier than your success (this editor knows that from experience).

The market for CNN’s approach to journalism is the same size as the population of 1 of 🇺🇸’s 435 congressional districts — Dale Winger (@DaleWinger) March 12, 2019

HA!

It’s like a version of the Streisand effect right? The more you say “don’t look at this” the more people wanna look 😆 — Nymeria (@xNymeriaGaming) March 12, 2019

How would you like to be the Sales guy at CNN? In the tank. — Randy Bennett (@ChasRBennett) March 12, 2019

They could claim nobody hates Trump as much as they do? Just spit-ballin’ here …

And of course, people calling Brit a sellout and trying to shame him for his and Fox News’ success were all over the tweet.

Hume, I hope the money is worth it… — Jezza (@crankyfluffer) March 12, 2019

Because being wealthy and successful really sucks.

Competing against State TV can tough. — Texas Blue(s) (@texastruthserum) March 12, 2019

Well yeah, Fox had to compete against CNN and MSNBC for Obama’s entire administration.

Not for long — Evan ♦️ (@evanmoore) March 12, 2019

Pardon us while we roll our eyes, a lot.

Super mature, as always.

Bad attempt at helping! — Al Landers (@AlLanders) March 12, 2019

He wasn’t helping.

He was owning.

Big difference.

Revenge? Brit, what has become of you? — Mark Swanson (@MarkSwanson5) March 12, 2019

Oh, we dunno, maybe like the rest of people on the Right he’s tired of getting beaten up all the time and so he’s fighting back?

Suck it up, Lefties.

Related:

OMG, isn’t she ADORABLE?! Is AOC TRYING to pick a fight with the GOP because if so GOOD LUCK with that

Oh honey, NO! AOC claims Fox News is propaganda by mocking a LAW she clearly doesn’t know actually exists

‘Imagine being that big of a loser.’ Jesse Kelly takes the bullies at Media Matters APART and Lefties just CAN’T DEAL