Media Matters pretends they are an organization that actually … matters.

If you go to their site (and we did so you wouldn’t have to, you’re welcome) you can find this in their ‘About’ section:

Media Matters for America is a Web-based, not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) progressive research and information center dedicated to comprehensively monitoring, analyzing, and correcting conservative misinformation in the U.S. media.

What they don’t mention is that all they really do is target, bully, and harass media types they disagree with and then turn around and try to get them fired. At the end of the day, they really are the propaganda bully arm of the Left. Imagine the shrieking if the Right had something similar to this that spent their time targeting Leftist media and trying to get Leftist heads fired. The organization would instantly be called a hate group; Heck, they screech about Twitchy and all we do is make fun of them.

Jesse Kelly put who they are and what they do into perspective:

It could be worse.

Yup.

Something like that.

And cue the shrieking from their sad base:

You know that face you make when you spot your neighbor letting his dog use your front yard as a public restroom? Yup, just made that face.

It was actually ten years ago.

And you know what’s worse? Being an adult and losing your marbles over something another adult said a decade ago.

They’re so big and tough.

Oooh, she called him a cowboy. That must mean she’s super serious.

Does this guy mean the way they did with Kavanaugh? We’re going to guess he’s complaining about Northam …

And we’re done here.

