Media Matters pretends they are an organization that actually … matters.

If you go to their site (and we did so you wouldn’t have to, you’re welcome) you can find this in their ‘About’ section:

Media Matters for America is a Web-based, not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) progressive research and information center dedicated to comprehensively monitoring, analyzing, and correcting conservative misinformation in the U.S. media.

What they don’t mention is that all they really do is target, bully, and harass media types they disagree with and then turn around and try to get them fired. At the end of the day, they really are the propaganda bully arm of the Left. Imagine the shrieking if the Right had something similar to this that spent their time targeting Leftist media and trying to get Leftist heads fired. The organization would instantly be called a hate group; Heck, they screech about Twitchy and all we do is make fun of them.

Jesse Kelly put who they are and what they do into perspective:

You may think your life didn’t turn out the way you wanted it, but at least you’re not working for Media Matters and combing through Tucker Carlson’s radio interviews from half a decade ago. Imagine being that big of a loser. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 11, 2019

It could be worse.

FYI for those of you who don’t know. Media Matters is a Leftist enforcement arm whose entire purpose is to get pundits on the Right fired. They track down sponsors and have their hordes flood their phone lines. Things like that. Just really gross people. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 11, 2019

Yup.

Something like that.

And cue the shrieking from their sad base:

Yes, listening to Tucker on anything is too big a cross for anyone to bear. I can't imagine doing anything evil enough to deserve that sentence. — Scott Kraft (@wafflepop) March 11, 2019

You know that face you make when you spot your neighbor letting his dog use your front yard as a public restroom? Yup, just made that face.

Imagine being as old as Tucker and saying these things only 5 short years ago. — Sko Hayes (@skohayes) March 11, 2019

It was actually ten years ago.

And you know what’s worse? Being an adult and losing your marbles over something another adult said a decade ago.

could be worse, jesse what if i told media matters was combing through your own interviews — willard (@nevaudit) March 11, 2019

They’re so big and tough.

Spin it any way you want, cowboy…but he had daughters "half a decade ago" — Donna McGill (@Cat_5_Cane) March 11, 2019

Oooh, she called him a cowboy. That must mean she’s super serious.

Like thinking a yearbook from the 1980’s was newsworthy? Who would do that? — Sam Panini 🇺🇸 (@SampathPanini) March 11, 2019

Does this guy mean the way they did with Kavanaugh? We’re going to guess he’s complaining about Northam …

And we’re done here.

Related:

Most EPIC trolling of Hillary Clinton, EVER (by the Democrats!): Guess where the DNC 2020 Convention will be held (HA!)

‘WTF, I love Trump now?!’ President Trump tweets his support for a policy both the Right AND the Left can agree on

Anti-Fox News rage monkeys want to #BoycottTuckerCarlson for something he said when he worked WHERE