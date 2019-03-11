Good news, Democrats. Seems the DNC has figured out the best way for you and your candidate NOT to forget where Wisconsin is this time around. Ya’ know, since those pesky Russians made Hillary Clinton forget it existed back in 2016 …

DNC official confirms that the 2020 convention will be in Milwaukee — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 11, 2019

From POLITICO:

The Democratic National Committee has selected Milwaukee, Wis., as the location for its 2020 presidential convention, according to a person familiar with the matter. Milwaukee beat out Miami, which had mounted an unsuccessful final lobbying blitz to be the host city.

Wonder how this makes ol’ Hillary feel?

This is the most epic trolling of Hillary Clinton ever. https://t.co/a8LhJFBGCM — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 11, 2019

And from her own party.

Ha!

That’s not funny.

Clinton can finally go to Wisconsin! — TheDarkWrite (@Lethrup) March 11, 2019

As long as she can actually find it on a map this time around.

Dear @HillaryClinton, do you get this? 🤣 — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) March 11, 2019

We hope she heard them loud and clear.

This will guarantee at least one visit by Dem nominee to Wisconsin — Flip (@Flipidy) March 11, 2019

What state is that in? — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) March 11, 2019

The one with all the good cheese that Hillary forgot to visit in 2016.

Related:

‘WTF, I love Trump now?!’ President Trump tweets his support for a policy both the Right AND the Left can agree on

Anti-Fox News rage monkeys want to #BoycottTuckerCarlson for something he said when he worked WHERE

Suuure, THAT’S it! AOC claims THIS is why Rep. Ilhan Omar is being ‘targeted’ by the GOP and we can’t stop laughing