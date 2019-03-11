Good news, folks. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has finally figured out why the big, bad, mean ol’ GOP keeps targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar. No no, it’s not because she says horrible, terrible, anti-Semitic things.

It’s because she’s like, an effective voice on foreign policy and stuff.

No, we’re not making this up.

She wants us to dialogue while people are dying … alrighty.

Nothing like the dumb leading the dumber.

Technically Ilhan is in her late 30’s but since Nancy Pelosi said she’s too young aka stupid to know what she’s saying people get confused on this a lot.

Ding ding ding.

While she’s not the gift that keeps on giving like AOC, Ilhan is a huge liability for the Left.

Sorry, not sorry.

See what we mean about no time for dialogue?

But sure, that’s why the GOP ‘targets’ Ilhan. *eye roll*

