Good news, folks. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has finally figured out why the big, bad, mean ol’ GOP keeps targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar. No no, it’s not because she says horrible, terrible, anti-Semitic things.

It’s because she’s like, an effective voice on foreign policy and stuff.

No, we’re not making this up.

Rep. Omar, a survivor of war, is one of the most effective voices right now at cutting through the authoritarian foreign policy tendencies of this administration. She nails it here. You can see why she gets targeted ⬇️ https://t.co/t6yU8tGgmy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 10, 2019

She wants us to dialogue while people are dying … alrighty.

The GOP attacks her because what she’s doing is exposing their party. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 10, 2019

Nothing like the dumb leading the dumber.

Love u 20 somethings thinking like u kno all the answers. 🙂 — New York Yinzer (@NewYorkYinzer) March 11, 2019

Technically Ilhan is in her late 30’s but since Nancy Pelosi said she’s too young aka stupid to know what she’s saying people get confused on this a lot.

She nails it here? Good grief. — JD (@jadrennan3) March 11, 2019

The right loves her & for good reason. — rm (@rmrm1387) March 11, 2019

Ding ding ding.

While she’s not the gift that keeps on giving like AOC, Ilhan is a huge liability for the Left.

Sorry, not sorry.

Senator, I’m Venezuelan. We need help DESPERATELY. People are dying without electricity, food, water, etc. One of the richest countries in the world. We are kidnapped. We need HELP! — Fernando Hevia (@mrheviafer) March 10, 2019

See what we mean about no time for dialogue?

But sure, that’s why the GOP ‘targets’ Ilhan. *eye roll*

