Maybe Jennifer Rubin missed it, but Rep. Lee Zeldin voted against the sham of a hate resolution the Democrats put together because it did NOTHING to address the actual person making anti-Semitic comments … you know, the actual reason they were having this conversation in the first place.

She wants this Jewish Congressman ‘booted’ in 2020 because he didn’t support the watered-down nonsense that only served to circle the wagons around the anti-Semite in the room. You know, we’d say this is unreal but since it’s Jenn we’re talking about, sadly it’s absolutely expected.

This is idiotic. He would have liked something different but what was wrong with condemning anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. His ideological rigidity does not serve him, his constituency or the country. He should get booted in 2020 https://t.co/USRIvkvATE — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 10, 2019

Yikes. And we thought Tom Nichols was bad.

Ideological rigidity? What, wanting the actual anti-Semite named and held accountable? The MONSTER.

FFS, Jenn.

Simple: he saw through the farce. https://t.co/0GBr9wD30I — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) March 10, 2019

As did anyone who hasn’t lost their mind since Trump won in 2016.

How dare he have a desire for the responsible person to be held accountable for their repeated anti-semitic remarks… — G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 10, 2019

The nerve!

He serves us just right; thank you for minding your own business. You don’t see the problem. Therefore, you are part of the problem. The point was to condemn a soecific member of Congress for anti-Semitism. That resolution was so weak that the offending member voted for it! — Rick (@rickytwalsh) March 10, 2019

We’re just shocked she didn’t somehow blame Trump for this.

The day is young yet …

You're not a conservative. — GuaranteedEtern 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@GuaranteedEtern) March 10, 2019

And water is still wet.

Democrats needed a resolution that said they didn't hate Jews but they didn't "not hate" Jews either, but yeah everyone else is the problem. https://t.co/BaYmMxQGDl — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 10, 2019

Pathetic, ain’t it?

