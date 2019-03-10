Sweet baby corn Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is horrible.

This editor has literally no words … you’ll have to watch AOC herself imply that Reagan was a racist and that America is garbage at SXSW.

WATCH (if you can stand it):

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggests former President Ronald Reagan was a racist and claims he "pitted white working-class Americans against brown and black working-class Americans to screw over all working-class Americans" pic.twitter.com/oxM2QPRgrB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 9, 2019

Nothing says unity like telling brown and black working class Americans that evil rich people are controlling the white working class Americans to destroy them all. Between Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism and AOC’s disdain for America, it’s clear the Democratic Party is turning into an anti-American cesspool.

But wait, there’s more.

AOC thinks America currently is “garbage.” pic.twitter.com/bz0UP2fJtB — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 10, 2019

America is garbage.

Someone explain to AOC she is more than welcome to GTFO if she doesn’t like it.

Wow.

People elected this woman.

But go ahead, Democrats, tell us more about how disrespectful and horrible Donald Trump is.

Is there anything this moral degenerate won’t lie about? — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) March 10, 2019

“What he (Reagan) was really trying to talk about…” is one of the most dangerous things she has ever said or can ever say. — Caoimhin (@Caoimhin_A) March 10, 2019

I’m not sure how she continues to say things that are more outlandish than the day before, but she does. It keeps getting more ridiculous every single day. — william obrien (@ohbee350) March 10, 2019

What a #dunce simple as that. Crafty, but CLUELESS. — JG (@joeygilbertinc) March 10, 2019

She makes me sick. — Lori Renfro (@xTartanforeverx) March 10, 2019

Oh, and of course, once this footage made Twitter her defenders were out trying to pretend she didn’t mean what she said or that she was referring to something else. What next, will they expect us to believe she’s just too dumb to know any better?

Because in her case we might just believe them.

Per @Emilylgoodin, who is there, @AOC said this in the context of talking about minorities and civil rights. i.e. she didn't claim "America is 'garbage'," but she did say minorities are *treated* like garbage. That's not exactly a fringe idea. https://t.co/zGFWbIh4nk — David Martosko (@dmartosko) March 10, 2019

Umm … nope. We just literally watched the video.

This is not accurate. She made the comments while answering a question about the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and the $15 minimum wage. Here's the full context: https://t.co/sUxG8e7dBQ https://t.co/ICzW5RqS1j — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 10, 2019

This was horrible, even for her.

Perhaps she was concerned that Ilhan Omar was starting to steal her thunder as the most obnoxious new member of Congress so she upped her game a little. Or perhaps she really is just this dense and horrible.

Either way …

