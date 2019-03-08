Good news, folks.

Tom Nichols says he will be weighing in on the issue of how people are treating one another with contempt for USA Today.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAaaa …

Oh, man.

Welp, it’s good to see Tom writing about things he knows about. Some would even say he’s an expert.

He really doesn’t.

But he will anyway.

Heh.

Yeah, young feller.

Not entirely sure what Tom was going for by announcing he’s writing a piece on how people treat one another with contempt but we’re pretty sure it didn’t go well.

On that note, we can’t wait to read his piece (kidding).

