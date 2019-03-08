Good news, folks.

Tom Nichols says he will be weighing in on the issue of how people are treating one another with contempt for USA Today.

I am going to weigh in on this issue of treating each other with contempt, coming this Saturday in @USATODAY. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 8, 2019

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAaaa …

Oh, man.

Welp, it’s good to see Tom writing about things he knows about. Some would even say he’s an expert.

You really don't need to. — Patrick (@batman1793) March 8, 2019

He really doesn’t.

But he will anyway.

Irony, you have a phone call on line one…. https://t.co/qdULcG4mgy — Lizzy Lou Who☃️❄️ (@_wintergirl93) March 8, 2019

Heh.

This is expert level irony. https://t.co/Q9SRJWR0OY — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 8, 2019

Okay but don’t you be using none of them fancy purty words you alwus is using, young feller. https://t.co/WsAGlUt7C0 — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) March 8, 2019

Yeah, young feller.

Takes one to know one, I guess — Hampton McClendon (@DrHMcClendonMD) March 8, 2019

“Be the change you wish to see in the world.” ~Mahatma Gandhi — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) March 8, 2019

Boy if there were ever a topic on which you should just shut up and sit down this would be it. — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) March 8, 2019

Well, you would know. — Lady Hecate (@Hecate40) March 8, 2019

He said with a supercilious scowl. — John Regan (@jregan11) March 8, 2019

Not entirely sure what Tom was going for by announcing he’s writing a piece on how people treat one another with contempt but we’re pretty sure it didn’t go well.

On that note, we can’t wait to read his piece (kidding).

