Good news, folks.
Tom Nichols says he will be weighing in on the issue of how people are treating one another with contempt for USA Today.
Ha.
HA HA.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAaaa …
Oh, man.
Welp, it’s good to see Tom writing about things he knows about. Some would even say he’s an expert.
You really don't need to.
He really doesn’t.
But he will anyway.
Irony, you have a phone call on line one…. https://t.co/qdULcG4mgy
Heh.
This is expert level irony. https://t.co/Q9SRJWR0OY
Okay but don’t you be using none of them fancy purty words you alwus is using, young feller. https://t.co/WsAGlUt7C0
Yeah, young feller.
Takes one to know one, I guess
“Be the change you wish to see in the world.” ~Mahatma Gandhi
Boy if there were ever a topic on which you should just shut up and sit down this would be it.
Well, you would know.
He said with a supercilious scowl.
Not entirely sure what Tom was going for by announcing he’s writing a piece on how people treat one another with contempt but we’re pretty sure it didn’t go well.
On that note, we can’t wait to read his piece (kidding).
