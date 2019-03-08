Democrats have a serious problem on their hands and it’s not Donald Trump.

Ok, so that’s not entirely true because as a side-effect from the real problem they’re facing Trump will likely easily win in 2020 BUT he’s not the thorn in their side right now.

It’s one of their own.

You know, the woman they circled the wagons around to protect from her own anti-Semitism.

New @TimAlberta 🔥: @IlhanMN says Obama’s “hope and change” was a mirage. Recalling the “caging of kids” and the “droning of countries around the world” on Obama’s watch, she argues he operated within the same broken framework as Trump. https://t.co/8fS8S0AxJm @politicomag — Carrie Budoff Brown (@cbudoffbrown) March 8, 2019

From POLITICO:

The Minnesota congresswoman, along with the likes of Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, represent the unapologetic new guard of progressivism, pushing the party’s establishment to embrace tactics and positions that have heretofore been considered outside of the mainstream. Yet they face resistance not just from party elders but from many of their fellow freshmen, centrists who campaigned as fixers not firebrands, moderates who are watching warily as the Democrats’ brand is being hijacked by the far left.

But wait, there’s MORE!

As she saw it, the party ostensibly committed to progressive values had become complicit in perpetuating the status quo. Omar says the “hope and change” offered by Barack Obama was a mirage. Recalling the “caging of kids” at the U.S.-Mexico border and the “droning of countries around the world” on Obama’s watch, she argues that the Democratic president operated within the same fundamentally broken framework as his Republican successor. “We can’t be only upset with Trump. … His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was,” Omar says. “And that’s not what we should be looking for anymore. We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile.”

Have fun with that, Dems. Seriously.

Seems the Left might have moved on from their ‘Messiah’.

Take a look a this:

where's the lie — radicle (@real__radicle) March 8, 2019

this rules yo — QarlwithaQ (@QarlwithaQ) March 8, 2019

Yes! He was the CEO of the Empire! #IStandWithIlhan — Roberto d F (@deepfreeze009) March 8, 2019

she’s correct but damn — Lisa 🏹💓👑 (@audreysl0ve) March 8, 2019

Well, yeah. — Joseph LoMonaco (@jolomonaco) March 8, 2019

And shes right. — Dylan (@dylbaum) March 8, 2019

The Obama Administration Justice Dept., headed by WS lawyer Eric Holder, was noteworthy for failing to prosecute bankers in the wake of the 2008 fin crisis. People harkening back to “better days” are falling for the mirage a second time. https://t.co/K0Hww4JKzX — Jim Dorsey (@jamezdhawaii) March 8, 2019

Omar, AOC, Tlaib … the Democrats own this.

And it’s not going to be any fun for them.

We can’t help but think of Dr. Frankestein and his monster.

