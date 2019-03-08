The first rule of Twitter is this … don’t send dirty pictures to anyone.

The SECOND and more important rule of Twitter is don’t tweet something unless you’re willing to either stand by it, defend it, and or apologize for it later because tweets are FOREVER and even when you block people they can still see your tweets if they want to.

Like Jon Passantino with this editor who he seems to have blocked for no apparent reason, and yet here she is, writing about this embarrassing snafu between him and an actual scientist on Twitter.

Take a look.

Trump’s first science adviser says humans are contributing to climate change but it’s “incorrect” that humans are the cause https://t.co/icVqxDMQCA — Jon Passantino (@passantino) March 8, 2019

We’re not sure he actually watched this before he started arguing with it …

Here is a list of 200 scientific organizations worldwide that agree climate change has been caused by human actions. This is provided by NASA https://t.co/a7ZbF0NcrY — Jon Passantino (@passantino) March 8, 2019

See?

Yeah yeah, Buzzfeed is gonna Buzzfeed.

Ryan Maue, you know, an actual scientist, called Jon out.

Didn't say that. Watch the clip. https://t.co/r1uSaOd3kj — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) March 8, 2019

Seriously. Watch the clip.

He did. I just watched it. — Jon Passantino (@passantino) March 8, 2019

No, he didn’t.

Maybe you should get a transcript so you can match up the video with the text. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) March 8, 2019

Not a bad idea.

That’s not a transcript … oh FFS.

But if he’s honest he can’t make fun of Trump and stuff!

Uh no reason for profanity. He went out of his way to specifically say humans are not the cause. Which is exactly what I tweeted. — Jon Passantino (@passantino) March 8, 2019

Clutch those pearls, Jon.

And you even cut off the transcript right before the word "because". What the hell, Jon?

3:10 mark: https://t.co/PxbgutEEbO pic.twitter.com/ucGSW39PW0 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) March 8, 2019

ORANGE MAN BAD. That’s what.

Thanks for the conversation and the troll army now in my mentions. This has been fun — Jon Passantino (@passantino) March 8, 2019

Yes, it’s Ryan’s fault there are trolls in his feed.

These people.

learn a new trade. Perhaps one dealing with binary numbers, or scripting of some sorts. The dishonesty above and clear intent to mislead is outrageous. God damn. Why?! — Jᴀqᴇn H'ghᴀr (@RealFacelessMan) March 8, 2019

Dude, we said it up there. ORANGE MAN BAD.

You deliberately gave your readers a false impression, and now you have the nerve to whine when people come along and pull you over for it? Wow. — POUNCE DE LEÓN (@corrcomm) March 8, 2019

Buzzfeed. ‘Nuff said.

I love this. It’s becoming common for journalists to say things in public then blame one person for the “troll army” in their mentions. If you can’t handle the public calling you out for deliberately shaping a narrative, you need to own that. Maybe public tweeting isn’t for you. https://t.co/DGZH98mpKq — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) March 8, 2019

Poor baby. Twitter is hard!

