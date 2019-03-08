Surely an elected official wouldn’t make a grandiose claim about someone paying off the judicial system to receive a shorter sentence, right? That would be completely irresponsible and ethically reprehensible …

Which is probably why it was AOC who actually did it.

Paul Manafort getting such little jail time for such serious crimes lays out for the world how it’s almost impossible for rich people to go to jail for the same amount of time as someone who is lower income. In our current broken system, “justice” isn’t blind. It’s bought. https://t.co/1UgBXmR8bl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2019

Wow. Nice conspiracy, AOC.

After she tweeted this just an hour earlier.

In case you saw the conspiracy theory running around, conservative groups have now taken to spamming us by filing bogus ethics complaints so that Fox News can report on “alleged,” untrue scandals. This is how the misinformation machine works, folks. https://t.co/Gi5PhIJ7Jo — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2019

Fascinating. So she’s spreading a conspiracy theory about Manafort’s sentencing while claiming the stories about her campaign finance issues are conspiracy theories. We can’t make this level of stupid up.

It’s not a “conspiracy theory,” there are actual complaints filed against you with the FEC. https://t.co/2o6HWGrBkF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 8, 2019

BUT RICH PEOPLE BAD.

Seems like she could clear it up with facts and transparency. Give us some credit.🤷🏼‍♀️also, she has a huge social media following so breaking those rules has a bigger impact. She can prove she’s complying with that easily as well. Why cry “Fox News” when facts could fix it? — Jordan Penick (@jordanb01) March 8, 2019

All good points. Why deflect?

*we have an idea why*

When you're the BOSS and you break the law! Sorry! — Donald Cordery (@donaldcordery) March 8, 2019

I'll say it again . Never stop her from talking. — gallows pole (@Zepplinrules) March 8, 2019

I am soooo sick of her victim mentality game! She needs to grow up! — Kristy (@KristyLasha) March 8, 2019

She's the "bad guy" she was talking about the other day in a committee meeting. She knows all to well how to manipulate the system and fool her constituents. — Roxsandra (@Projectbouquet) March 8, 2019

Her ability to scream conspiracy about her own issues while spreading a conspiracy about someone else makes her the perfect Democrat.

