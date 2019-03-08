Welp.

Rep. Doug Collins just released the entire transcript of Department of Justice’s Bruce Ohr’s interview to the public.

This morning, I requested the link https://t.co/yA4Ig4L8at be placed in the record so the American people can review the transcript of Bruce Ohr’s interview. pic.twitter.com/wz2A2h78Na — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 8, 2019

It took them long enough.

Rep. Doug Collins is apparently publishing Committee interview transcripts on his website. First up is Bruce Ohr. https://t.co/TwV8v3ofYH pic.twitter.com/jTSGtjfRft — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) March 8, 2019

This document is LONG and reads a lot like stereo instructions at first BUT it’s totally worth the read if you have the time. If not, all you really have to do is follow accounts like Nick Short, Sean Davis, Chuck Ross and others who will likely share bits and pieces of this hot mess.

And trust us, it is a hot mess.

Bruce Ohr testified to the House last August that Christopher Steele was being simultaneously paid by both the FBI and Fusion GPS. We know Steele was also working for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was using Steele to get the FBI to go after Manafort, an old enemy. pic.twitter.com/8eMXqyhAhu — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 8, 2019

How do these people sleep at night?

Seriously.

From The Daily Caller:

Parts of Bruce Ohr’s testimony have already been leaked to the press. In the hearing, Bruce Ohr undercut several claims made by Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS, and California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. Bruce Ohr testified that he met with Simpson on Aug. 22, 2016 to discuss information from the dossier. That contradicted Simpson’s testimony to House Intelligence on Nov. 14, 2017 that he did not meet with Bruce Ohr until after the election. Bruce Ohr also told lawmakers that he told the FBI about his contacts with Steele in early August 2016, days after he and Nellie Ohr met the former British spy in Washington, D.C. Schiff claimed in a memo released on Feb. 24, 2018 that Bruce Ohr did not tell the FBI about his contacts with Steele until after the election.

No wonder Schiff is acting so ‘Schiffty.’

So Steele should be invoicing a big bonus right about now from – checks notes – the Russians. — Lars (@LarsUllern86) March 8, 2019

The Russians are laughing at us. The Democrat led #WitchHunt is aiding in the Russian objective to sow discourse & choas in our system more than they could have ever hoped to do themselves. — Jo Michigan (@JoPreibus) March 8, 2019

This is all headed to the same point. The final defense of McCabe, Comey, Simpson, Strzock, Page, Ohrs, etc…is.. "I broke the law to save the country. It was my duty." And America will say…..bulls*&#. — Turbo (@turbocheetoh) March 8, 2019

We shall see.

#Popcorn

