Rep. Doug Collins just released the entire transcript of Department of Justice’s Bruce Ohr’s interview to the public.

This document is LONG and reads a lot like stereo instructions at first BUT it’s totally worth the read if you have the time. If not, all you really have to do is follow accounts like Nick Short, Sean Davis, Chuck Ross and others who will likely share bits and pieces of this hot mess.

From The Daily Caller:

Parts of Bruce Ohr’s testimony have already been leaked to the press. In the hearing, Bruce Ohr undercut several claims made by Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS, and California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Bruce Ohr testified that he met with Simpson on Aug. 22, 2016 to discuss information from the dossier. That contradicted Simpson’s testimony to House Intelligence on Nov. 14, 2017 that he did not meet with Bruce Ohr until after the election.

Bruce Ohr also told lawmakers that he told the FBI about his contacts with Steele in early August 2016, days after he and Nellie Ohr met the former British spy in Washington, D.C.

Schiff claimed in a memo released on Feb. 24, 2018 that Bruce Ohr did not tell the FBI about his contacts with Steele until after the election.

