If the Left is still trying to figure out why 23 Republicans voted AGAINST that ridiculous sham of an anti-hate resolution the Democrats put forward this week, just send them this vile and disgusting cartoon by cartoonist, Eli Valley.

Eli appears to be attacking Meghan McCain for speaking out against anti-Semitism which makes zero sense but then again, when has a progressive made any sense whatsoever?

I don't know what you hope to gain by perpetuating the worst of antisemitic imagery to an audience that seems to believe embracing hatred against Jews is a progressive political statement. All to attack a Republican for defending Israel. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 8, 2019

But you know, anything to dunk on those mean ol’ Republicans who keep calling anti-Semitism out.

This is… really bad. You managed to use anti-Semitic tropes to mock concerns over anti-Semitism. Bravo. — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 8, 2019

Oh my God pic.twitter.com/9CZOXYvBdO — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 8, 2019

I think this makes @MeghanMcCain an official Jew. See you at Shabbat dinner girl. Bring some wine. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 8, 2019

Jews can be anti-Semitic, friends. Sometimes shockingly so. (see David Cross from yesterday too.) — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 8, 2019

You know Meghan has made it when she gets attacked by everyone's favorite Nazi cartoonist https://t.co/OevwR6u46u — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 8, 2019

Ron Coleman chimed in:

He is a very bad person — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 8, 2019

As for being a ‘very bad person, there is some history here:

From The Times of Israel:

Virtually no person or subject is safe from cartoonist and satirist Eli Valley’s knifelike nib. In cartoon after cartoon Valley fixes right-wing and conservative Jews in his inky sights. Sometimes for crowning themselves as the voice of the Diaspora community, sometimes for demanding nothing less than unconditional support for the Israeli government. While there are cartoons satirizing left-wing and progressive Jews — for example there’s one about the BDS movement in London — they are fewer and farther between. But Valley said that’s precisely the point of satire. “The left is besieged. The left is not in power. Satirizing the powerless is not good satire,” the 47-year-old artist said.

This is exactly what we’ve been fearing.. the “mainstreaming” of AntiSemitism from the LEFT, is just so blatant now.. How can we expect any better from the alt right — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) March 8, 2019

I don't understand your last sentence, or even whom you mean by "alt right" — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 8, 2019

KKK wannabes.. nazi.. white supremacists

All those the Left have been blaming for the rise in AntiSemitism when they themselves have become equal partners in this — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) March 8, 2019

Agreed. And antisemitism on the left is far more of a problem, because unlike fringe groups on the right — whose influence is, notwithstanding the spin from those who make money from saying otherwise, nil — the Democrats are a rather large and influential hate group. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 8, 2019

Democrats seem all too eager to sweep this under the rug because they can’t admit they’re too scared of their own base to do what’s right.

Damn, Goebbels would have loved this guy. https://t.co/wC0q9pNGgU — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 8, 2019

In comparison to his other work, it's actually pretty tame. — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) March 8, 2019

