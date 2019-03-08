Jake Tapper seems displeased with the coverage he’s received from ‘Conservative publications’ about James Clapper ‘leaking’ to him.

Yeah. Not the best visual, we know.

Conservative publications continue to share the lie that Clapper leaked info to me. It never happened in any way, shape, or form. The WaPo has Clapper saying here — accurately— that he and i never had ANY interaction until May 2017. https://t.co/OV8jh23twL — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 8, 2019

And Tapper cited a WaPo article as his proof that Clapper didn’t leak to him.

Tapper. Clapper.

Yup, it’s Friday, this editor is starting to slowly lose her marbles. Pay no attention …

Tapper continued:

2/ This started with Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee falsely depicting Clapper as having said he shared information with me in Jan 2017. It never happened, in any way shape or form. The Federalist and @NRO continue to spread this lie. Please stop. Thank you. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 8, 2019

Those freakin’ Republicans! Everything is always their fault!

*shakes fist*

Since Tapper brought up The Federalist (but didn’t bother to tag them for some reason), Sean Davis replied:

In their own report, House Intel Dems themselves repeatedly stated that Clapper testified that he spoke to you *while he was DNI.* These are basic facts that for some reason never made it into the WaPo article you're citing. https://t.co/rHETxnhiNB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 8, 2019

Now, why wouldn’t WaPo include that tidbit?

Hrm.

He continued.

If what James Clapper told HPSCI in response to questions about CNN and specifically Jake Tapper was false (not like he has a history of providing false information to Congress), it's up to James Clapper to correct the record *under oath.* Why hasn't he? https://t.co/Marg37BCts — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 8, 2019

Why is Tapper giving Conservative publications a hard time if they’re just reporting on what Clapper said about leaking to him?

Ugh, there’s that leaking thing again.

"It’s obvious the Post not only didn’t read the full committee report, it didn’t read the transcript of Mr. Clapper’s answers, or the admission by House Democrats in their own report that Clapper talked to Tapper while in office." Read up, @jaketapper. https://t.co/Marg37BCts — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 8, 2019

Seems like Sean has receipts, Jake.

I’m telling you what the facts are. I never had any contact or communications in any way with Clapper until May 2017. You’re free to keep re-printing lies but that’s never going to make them true. Glenn Kessler also seems to take issue with your tweet:https://t.co/kwuHDyrtTr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 8, 2019

NOT GLENN KESSLER!

And I get that the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee are responsible for birthing this falsehood. (Not that anyone from the Federalist or @NRO ever reached out to me.) But I’m telling you it’s patently false. Please stop repeating it. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 8, 2019

Blaming Republicans again.

Heh.

Wow.

The *Democrats* too: "Evaluated in context, Clapper denied leaking classified information, while acknowledging that, as DNI, he engaged in legitimate discussion of unclassified, non-intelligence information with Tapper.” Your beef is with Clapper, it seems — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 8, 2019

Which is what Sean said up there.

But sure, let’s blame Conservative publications.

