Pretty much anything our favorite parody account Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) tweets drives the Left crazy. Heck, he drives some people on the supposed Right crazy as well … it’s a gift. This week though he tweeted about the sham resolution Democrats passed to pretend they give a damn about anti-Semitism. Of course, they didn’t actually deal with the individual who has been making anti-Semitic comments and truly just watered the whole thing down into some rhetoric-fueled hot mess of stupid.
And Spicier slapped them with one of his best tweets maybe ever which means the flip-out was awesome.
Too much cycling cuts oxygen to the brain pic.twitter.com/UQcVNjOaXi
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 7, 2019
We can’t even begin to make sense of that tweet. Thanks, Spicy. Heh.
Ma’am, this is Arby’s pic.twitter.com/MiyEFfV7A3
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 7, 2019
She does seem mad. Someone get her that Big Montana, STAT!
I know that one! The Eagles! And I think you mean “lie n eyes” pic.twitter.com/5oagVCDEmf
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 8, 2019
All they have to do is look for that little blue check but newp.
Not as bad as this will pic.twitter.com/lOBdpPRWKq
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 8, 2019
Twenty-three people who saw through what the Democrats did to protect Ilhan Omar.
Fixed it for them.
I think Bernie too pic.twitter.com/ONdOeXOoMC
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 7, 2019
Bite your tongue!
1-Mississippi, 2-Mississippi, 3-Mississippi pic.twitter.com/TI6EKxHZJf
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 6, 2019
But we bet he can tell the difference between a real account and a parody.
Oh, and as usual, there are other ‘gotchas’ on his timeline, like this bait (because let’s be honest, that’s what it is) on Manafort.
Looks like Manafort will get out in time to be able to serve in the administration during President Trump’s second term
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 8, 2019
Spicy caught himself a big fish:
Actually I meant Chief of Staff pic.twitter.com/qAAOjGgYIZ
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 8, 2019
Axios.
Womp-womp, Jonathan.
Oh, and then he dared tweet about OBAMA.
“Absolutely correct!” would suffice pic.twitter.com/ZxRH6kB2gt
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 6, 2019
Sheesh, right?
Dear John pic.twitter.com/DSHF4wEFDt
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 6, 2019
Wow. Dear John is right.
Then a tweet about the DNC being too scared to debate on Fox News:
Gold star for me! pic.twitter.com/li0wKKYs5I
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 7, 2019
Whoohoo!
And then a few digs at the Socialists … err … Democrats.
Winna! pic.twitter.com/xPskHrH4xo
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 5, 2019
Nan seems nice.
I’m giving up spine for Lent pic.twitter.com/UyX5pjyJV1
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 5, 2019
Us too. It’s overrated.
So close pic.twitter.com/dNN4xE6WLp
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 4, 2019
Wow. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.
As affordable as Obamacare pic.twitter.com/rwVRYBJdt2
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 4, 2019
Don’t forget you can keep your doctor if you like your doctor.
