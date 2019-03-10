As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said some really horrible and stupid things about Ronald Reagan and America in general. We suppose the hip new thing with millennials is hating the country that has given them everything but c’mon already … this was awful even for her.

James Woods didn’t even have to say anything mean to her to knock her down a peg or two.

Reagan: “It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant, it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so… pic.twitter.com/O2nJ7QsYfT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 10, 2019

If Reagan saw this chick he would never stop laughing or throwing up.

The dummer the people that big money backs to get elected the easier they become to be manipulated by the same. Dumbing down has consequences. Pray for our country if this is the new norm — Bill Waterbury (@billdubs) March 10, 2019

What we are seeing from these junior Democrats is scary enough but add in the fact that the more senior Democrats WHO KNOW BETTER are circling the wagons and protecting these nightmares is terrifying.

It’s amusing that She apparently believes that her own political party has little or no responsibility in any of what she’s talking about. — Dean (@iBrownguy) March 10, 2019

Like, it’s all those evil rich people or something.

Seriously.

We need a stiff drink after listening to her. @AOC I'll take a double Vodka-Tonic w/ a lime. — Adam Sloane (@Sloaners17) March 10, 2019

I feel dumber for watching this!! @AOC — 🍊allVOLallday🍊 (@volguy98) March 10, 2019

Join the club.

Related:

So. Damn. GOOD! Kyle Kashuv handed Wendy’s the PERFECT opportunity to roast McDonald’s and it was delicious

Now, THIS is some nuclear-level projection! CNN president Jeff Zucker’s swing at Fox News hits his network RIGHT in the cojones

‘Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the DUMBEST one of all’? AOC was even more of a train wreck than usual at SXSW (watch)