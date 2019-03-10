That anyone at CNN would have the nerve to say this about ANY other outlet is pathetic, but that their president, Jeff Zucker, said it?

Uber pathetic.

CNN president Jeff Zucker slams Fox News as a "propaganda outlet" https://t.co/ygpEo1L6IH pic.twitter.com/BsXrAJ8Zyx — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2019

From The Hill:

CNN President Jeff Zucker slammed Fox News Saturday as a “propaganda outlet” and defended the Democratic National Committee’s decision to not allow Fox to host a presidential primary debate. “I think the consternation about this is a little misplaced,” he said. “They don’t have to give one to CNN, they don’t have to give one to NBC. They have no obligation to give one to Fox,” he said at the South by Southwest Festival, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “I think the question should be, is Fox state-run TV or is the White House state-run government by Fox TV?”

Maybe Jeff forgot about Donna Brazile giving debate questions to Hillary Clinton before the fact? The way Jim Acosta has created an entire Diary to whining about Trump? Their coverage in general? The way they all but worshipped Obama?

Or maybe he just knows his viewers are too dumb to think of these things themselves and is desperate to defend the DNC for not allowing Fox News to cover any of their debates.

cnn ????? — Víktor Lëītikic 🇮🇱 🇧🇷 (@victormasc) March 10, 2019

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

That's some thick irony. 👈 Point a finger, and three point back. — Sharon, Eh? (@digisharon) March 10, 2019

lolz it’s so cute the CNN thinks they are news — Den (@Den_Folds_Five) March 10, 2019

It’s adorable in a sad sort of way, yup.

What a bunch of malarkey. pic.twitter.com/zyxKoXeOpe — Sergeant Hulka (@Hulka_Sgt) March 10, 2019

There should be no other follow up question to that statement than "Have you watched your network?" — E.B. Garrett (@EBGarrett1975) March 10, 2019

Hilarious. They acted as the propaganda arm of the Obama white house for 8 years. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 10, 2019

Someone’s jelly.

