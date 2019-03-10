What was Alyssa Milano smokin’ when she tweeted this?

Seriously.

Oh, we get what she was trying to do, she was trying to pretend her speaking on behalf of several minority groups and marginalized people was ok because she is one of them … which is really NOT ok but we’re not dealing with the brightest crayon in the box here.

In case you missed it or tried to wipe it from your memory:

I’m trans. I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled. I’m everything. And so are you, Kirk. Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after. https://t.co/znkQizV37k — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2019

Yeah.

No.

“This is a subtle truth. Whatever you love, you are.” -Rumi ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2019

And the quote doesn’t make it any better.

Michelle Malkin called it:

At BEST she’s delusional.

At WORST she’s a pandering tool trying to score cheap political points by using various minorities and marginalized people.

Neither is a great look.

I’m glad this tweet invoked conversation. I’m so sorry it offended some. I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2019

Ugh.

Who are these people?

Wait, don’t answer that.

She’s glad people got mad at her for being a self-centered harpy … sure she is.

You forgot to list crazy — Just Laura 🇨🇦☘️ (@Skinnyandsingle) March 9, 2019

I’m disabled with a debilitating disease. @alysasa Milano, Please don’t be my voice. I still have my own. You see. Just Bc my day may be different and my tomorrow uncertain, I can still think and speak for myself. So, no thank you. — Barbara Browne (@72BarbaraTX) March 10, 2019

One more thing she is…….full of it — JMarianne (@MarianneR3) March 9, 2019

It’s actually the one thing she really is … other than a rich Hollywood elitist who likes to pretend she’s down with the little people.’

But we digress.

