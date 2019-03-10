Full disclosure, these two tweets from Pardes Seleh completely confused us. So much so that we had to check twice to make sure there was actually a blue check next to her name and that this wasn’t some gross troll impersonating her.

But nope.

Seems Pardes doesn’t believe anti-Semitism exists.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write the tweets.

here's ur reminder that the whole idea of anti-semitism was created as a way to weaponize rage and collect donations from rich naive jews — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) March 8, 2019

Wha?

"oh no, another holocaust!" fear-mongering is getting old. maybe i'm just burnt out. just tired of people looking for ways to extract "hate" where it doesn't exist. — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) March 8, 2019

Wow, Pardes, this was bad.

One of our favorites, @AG_Conservatives, had a few thoughts on her tweets:

Yes, all those ethnic cleansings were just imagined. Tell that to the quarter of my family killed in the Holocaust, the other quarter killed in programs, those that were ethnically cleansed from Arab countries etc.. Or those who can’t even live safely in Europe now. https://t.co/lPWKbeJS6B — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 10, 2019

But she’s tired of people looking for ways to extract hate and stuff.

Unreal.

He continued.

Even in the US, 60% of all religious hate crimes are against Jews despite only being only 1.4% of the populations. Ignorance is nothing to be proud of. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 10, 2019

Maybe she missed that whole Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh last year?

Antisemitism also didn’t start with the holocaust. It’s been a common theme for much longer than that. Seriously, excusing bigotry isn’t a good trait. And a body count isn’t “hurt feelings” No one should promote this level of ignorance. pic.twitter.com/pN0FkmQJxy — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 10, 2019

AG is sharing a screenshot of a similar conversation Pardes was having with Caleb Hull where she compared hurt feelings to racism. And we agree with AG, no one should promote this level of ignorance but we can sure as heck mock it.

We’re givers that way.

Made the same face.

This is disgraceful. I liked you. Oh well — Daniel Salomon (@Danius2192) March 9, 2019

ummmmmmmmmmm I think it was created by ummmmmmmmm Hitler — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 8, 2019

So the Holocaust was like a telethon? Oh, I get it – throughout history, Jewish people getting killed and having their possessions stolen probably did generate lots of cash, especially for Hitler. Probably naive of German Jews to not see evil for what it was. Evil like yours. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) March 8, 2019

This didn’t go over so hot, and sadly it garnered the support of the alt-right which has lost a good deal of steam since most people figured out they’re as insane as the fringe on the Left but still …

Ah good. And here comes the alt-right to explain to me how Jews are responsible for their own continued persecution and genocide because our skirts were too short. pic.twitter.com/5cjLgbYTZV — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 10, 2019

*sigh*

It’s nice to see all the bigots on the left and right can put aside their differences and come together for their favorite cause: hating Jews. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 10, 2019

Just when you thought Twitter couldn’t get any grosser …

