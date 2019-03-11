If President Trump can make this happen he’ll be our president forever.

Or at least until 2024 …

Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

USA! USA! USA!

Let’s DO THIS.

No more time changes, pick one and stick with it. Arizona figured it out … why can’t the rest of us?

The only thing we agree on. — Steak Frites (@kevincdoyle) March 11, 2019

Considering all the Left and Right do in this country is fight with one another over EVERYTHING, this is a huge win.

Something we finally agree on! — Bryan 🌎 Dixon (@BryanKDixon) March 11, 2019

We finally agree on something! — Just Lucky in Kentucky (@ssbalf) March 11, 2019

Wait, a YUGE win.

Fixed it.

Me too!! — Wild Ride (@testing4ya) March 11, 2019

Make it happen!! — Tonya Phillips (@VsGirl2013) March 11, 2019

I totally agree with you Mr. President! — David French (@davescar1) March 11, 2019

So just Time then? — Notch (@notch) March 11, 2019

Time is just a social construct.

Heh.

Mark it down. 780 days into his presidency and he finally said something I agree with. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) March 11, 2019

Kamala Harris claims she is good with making the time change permanent in 3 … 2… 1 …

See what we mean? Trump has finally found a policy that can bring this country together.

And make this editor feel a whole lost less cranky twice a year.

Win-win.

