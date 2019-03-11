If President Trump can make this happen he’ll be our president forever.

Or at least until 2024 …

USA! USA! USA!

Let’s DO THIS.

No more time changes, pick one and stick with it. Arizona figured it out … why can’t the rest of us?

Considering all the Left and Right do in this country is fight with one another over EVERYTHING, this is a huge win.

Wait, a YUGE win.

Fixed it.

Time is just a social construct.

Heh.

Kamala Harris claims she is good with making the time change permanent in 3 … 2… 1 …

See what we mean? Trump has finally found a policy that can bring this country together.

And make this editor feel a whole lost less cranky twice a year.

Win-win.

