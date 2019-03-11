So we get what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was trying to do here, and that’s to make Devin Nunes look stupid for joking about straws being illegal in California. But …

The best part about the GOP-Fox propaganda machine is that Republican Congressmen actually believe + consume it uncritically, get duped themselves, which lead them to make statements like this 😂 (Another one thought I got paid for the KDTH Netflix doc too- I didn’t get a dime!) https://t.co/NSMkUhoD2a — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 11, 2019

It is the law. *shrug*

Not something Fox News has pushed as propaganda. It’s worth a Google.

From The San Diego Union-Tribune:

Welcome to 2019, the year in which full-service restaurants across California will no longer offer plastic straws to customers. Eater named the “plastic straw ban” the biggest trend of 2018, and in many ways, the Golden State is leading the way on the issue. However, the new law is a little more complex than an outright ban so we’re here to remind you what the new law requires. Assembly Bill 1884 prohibits full-service restaurants from providing single-use plastic straws unless they are requested. (you can read the law here)

Seems an odd tweet from ACO, eh? Making fun of Nunes over the straw ban to point out she wasn’t paid for the Netflix documentary? Alrighty then.

Just remember it was the liberal media that forced a Fox propaganda machine to combat it. — Joe Finch (@readersremorse) March 11, 2019

Fair.

Actually it's the law in California that customers have to ASK for straws, and restaurants aren't supposed to hand them out UNLESS SPECIFICALLY REQUESTED. Yes, liberals passed such a stupid law. Can't wait for the Green New Deal. 😆 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 11, 2019

Liberals know all about passing stupid laws.

What about the DNC propaganda machine? Or is all the other MSM true? — ؜🥶 (@realSuperCrypto) March 11, 2019

Just because #Fox is critical of you doesn’t make it propaganda. Kinda like when #CNN says that just bc they’re critical of the #President doesn’t make them #fakenews. Your overall lack of intelligence, to put it lightly, is startling enough- don’t add lying to it as well. #AOC — Manny (@real_mannyv) March 11, 2019

Uh, this really does happen. In CA the restaurant will get a fine if they give out plastic straws without the customer asking. Source: I travel there a lot — clearly confused (@c_the_truth) March 11, 2019

But you know, propaganda.

