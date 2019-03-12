If you needed a reminder that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a spoiled millennial look no further than this tweet. Yeah yeah, this editor sounds like an old lady telling AOC to get of her lawn but GIVE US A BREAK.

She had to be trolling with this garbage.

True. It’s been GOP vs. the people of the United States for almost my entire life https://t.co/4veHq1i5hh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

Could she be any more of an annoying millennial? Seriously.

Awww, the wink must be her way of saying, ‘Look at me, I’m trolling. WHOOHOO clapback! It’s all good. I’m pretty and edgy, look at me, look at me. Oh, and ignore that I want to take your ability to travel and eat hamburgers away.’

An elected official.

Have we mentioned she is the Left’s Trump?

It's been the entire USA vs California and New York tbh. — Austin Petersen (@AP4Liberty) March 12, 2019

True story.

Hmm, that’s interesting, because I always felt like it was the democrats vs the people. 🤔 — imatrumpguy 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@imatrumpguy) March 12, 2019

Oof. And more so lately.

with @AOC in congress people seeing the true colors of Democrats and the oppressive and intolerant nature of their policies and leadership. she will solidify the Republican position. and it not she will destroy america. yes she is that bad and oppressive — Len_G (@Len_G) March 12, 2019

Eliminating transportation as we know is hers, the others whining Warren’s. @AOC gets 100% credit for running off AMAZON’S 25,000 middle class jobs from NY. Let that serve as an example of what’s to come.

Liberal lunacy destroys middle class not the elites. — Ray (@ucancallme_ray) March 12, 2019

You understand why that is, right? It's so the entire country isn't run by major cities and the coasts. Rural American needs a voice too, and that's why there's the electoral college. — C B (@realCBurgers) March 12, 2019

No, she doesn’t understand why that is.

Disappointed to see #AOC going tribal…. Oh well.

The world is easier when everything lines up as right and wrong, black and white. Don't have to think as much. — Greg Scott (@gregsandiego) March 12, 2019

When HASN’T she been tribal?

Good thing the Democrats "enemy of the people talk" hasn't lead to anyone doing something crazy yet… pic.twitter.com/PjFO6tOtyA — Carolinafan53186 (@carolinafan5318) March 12, 2019

Thanks for getting Trump re-elected — Daddy Shark (@RealJacobPerry) March 12, 2019

Thank GOD for the Electoral College… — The Republican Renegade (@TheRRenegadeR1) March 12, 2019

Exactly… Thanks for letting us know that your have been inductrinated in your thinking… And you are now continuing this with others… When did your stop looking at the individual AS the individual?? You are doing a great job in helping Trump.. Keri up the good work. LOL pic.twitter.com/cUOC0q4Ylj — Uri Lederman (@ledermanu) March 12, 2019

Hey now, that’s an insult to seven-year-olds everywhere.

