If you needed a reminder that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a spoiled millennial look no further than this tweet. Yeah yeah, this editor sounds like an old lady telling AOC to get of her lawn but GIVE US A BREAK.

She had to be trolling with this garbage.

Could she be any more of an annoying millennial? Seriously.

Awww, the wink must be her way of saying, ‘Look at me, I’m trolling. WHOOHOO clapback! It’s all good. I’m pretty and edgy, look at me, look at me. Oh, and ignore that I want to take your ability to travel and eat hamburgers away.’

An elected official.

Have we mentioned she is the Left’s Trump?

Trending

True story.

Oof. And more so lately.

No, she doesn’t understand why that is.

When HASN’T she been tribal?

Hey now, that’s an insult to seven-year-olds everywhere.

Related:

Oh honey, NO! AOC claims Fox News is propaganda by mocking a LAW she clearly doesn’t know actually exists

‘Imagine being that big of a loser.’ Jesse Kelly takes the bullies at Media Matters APART and Lefties just CAN’T DEAL

Anti-Fox News rage monkeys want to #BoycottTuckerCarlson for something he said when he worked WHERE

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaAOCGOP