The sad yahoos at Media Matters REALLY and truly need to get a hobby.

Something.

Anything.

Unless of course, their hobby is making giant fools of themselves on Twitter trying desperately to own and dunk on right-wing/conservative media … and failing at it.

Over and over again.

Like Matthew Gertz, who seemed really upset that Fox and Friends covered Jexodus, and even more upset that Trump tweeted about it. Jexodus is apparently a movement where the Jewish community is leaving the Democratic Party because it refuses to acknowledge and deal with anti-Semitic Democrats.

"Jexodus" isn't a thing in the same way "Blexit" isn't a thing, but Fox & Friends gave it airtime and now Trump is tweeting about it. Left, Fox & Friends, 7:26 am

Right, Trump, 8:12 am pic.twitter.com/XW3brMD09u — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 12, 2019

Nice of him to tell Jews and Black Americans who are leaving the Democratic Party that they don’t exist, eh?

Pipko's full quote may have been too absurd for even Trump: "We left Egypt, and now we're leaving the Democratic Party." Basically adopting the rhetoric the Candace Owens types use about the Democratic "plantation." pic.twitter.com/qC1cgt6DoX — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 12, 2019

We can’t help but notice Gertz wasn’t this upset when Ilhan Omar talked about how Jews bought the Republican Party but we digress.

Chad Felix Greene called the ‘senior fellow’ from Media Matters OUT.

Interesting you feel entitled to tell other Jewish people and African Americans their political choices you disagree with aren't 'a thing.' https://t.co/or8eeW1Noa — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 12, 2019

He’s being a watchdog and stuff, duh.

*eye roll*

Ugh, there we go with rolling our eyes again.

Interesting the made up word of islamaphobia is a “thing” because they wish it to be, yet this cannot be….go figure. — L Gambino Fessler (@LGambino1) March 12, 2019

"Isn't a thing" = "I can't figure out how to spin this to my advantage." — Shana Vinitsky (@Shana613) March 12, 2019

He probably thinks if he pretends these movements don’t exist they won’t.

Funny. Jews have been leaving the Democratic Party for years now. I'd say about when Obama took office and the Democrats sided with extreme Islam over Israel's safety. This is the first time I have heard a term used to describe it though. — The_Kat™ "☘️Kiss Me I'm Irish☘️" O'Levy (@The_Kat_Roars) March 12, 2019

And the Left simply can’t DEAL with it.

