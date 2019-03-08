Hrm.

This stat Kamala Harris dropped about the percentage of Americans who support a universal background check seems awfully familiar. Gosh, where have we seen this exact percentage before …

97% of Americans support universal background checks. 97%. These background checks can save lives. My colleagues and I are calling on Republican leadership to hold critical hearings on the background check bill that passed the House. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2019

97%

This sounds a lot like the number of scientists Democrats like to point to when they claim humans are responsible for climate change.

97%?

That's an oddly familiar level of "consensus" https://t.co/pDJnggiD3G — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) March 8, 2019

It also sounds like Kamala just pulled a number out of her … talking points.

Yeah, talking points, that’s it.

97% of Democrats maybe. Stop being openly dishonest. — Patrick (@batman1793) March 8, 2019

She’s a Democrat. It’s all she knows.

97%? Where are you getting these stats? Why don't you post your source? Prove to people that your position is accurate…i doubt you can. There is NO WAY 97% of Americans support infringement on our 2nd Amendment rights! — 76 Activist (@76Activist) March 8, 2019

No source because she’s talking out of her backside.

But we all knew that already.

The good news is you all have never done what the people want. — Sparky (@sparky_1070) March 8, 2019

Had to think about this one for a minute … heh.

Fix the existing background check system first…before expanding it… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) March 8, 2019

3%er here…. — Keith Johnson (@CourageSower) March 8, 2019

You are a liar 97% don’t support universal background checks and by spewing this propaganda you are standing on the grave of all who have died in mass shooting. You are using them to push a radical left wing agenda to disarm the populace so they can’t fight back. Tyrannical move — Jeffrey Walker (@Jeffrey23479828) March 8, 2019

Where did you get 97%? I wasn't even asked. Lol — SpoderMan (@AGraphicNovel) March 8, 2019

We already have Universal Background checks! — Kent Gilbert (@kgoil55) March 8, 2019

But these new background checks will be super background checks … or something.

I don’t care about background checks, but California already has them and outlawed numerous guns. They still have mass shootings. Obviously barking up the wrong tree with this one. Btw California has a registration system by keeping track of all your guns owned. Still no help — hillarycigar (@hillarycigar) March 8, 2019

No such thing as 97 % of americans supporting any one thing 🤣 — Lonnie Troxell (@93Troxell) March 8, 2019

Right? Just spend 15 minutes on Twitter and you’ll see 97% of Americans disagree on most everything.

Especially pineapple on pizza.

Liar. — angry squatch (@mynameissquatch) March 8, 2019

And fin.

Related:

SHAMEFUL: Kimberley Strassel sums up what Dems ACTUALLY did with their sham ‘hate resolution’ and it makes them look even WORSE

Delete. Your. Account: Progressive Jewish cartoonist attacks Meghan McCain with VILE cartoon perpetuating anti-Semitism

‘This is SO dishonest’: Buzzfeed ‘Bureau Chief’ gets OWNED for lying in back and forth on climate change with actual SCIENTIST