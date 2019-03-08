Hrm.

This stat Kamala Harris dropped about the percentage of Americans who support a universal background check seems awfully familiar. Gosh, where have we seen this exact percentage before …

97%

This sounds a lot like the number of scientists Democrats like to point to when they claim humans are responsible for climate change.

It also sounds like Kamala just pulled a number out of her … talking points.

Yeah, talking points, that’s it.

She’s a Democrat. It’s all she knows.

No source because she’s talking out of her backside.

But we all knew that already.

Had to think about this one for a minute … heh.

But these new background checks will be super background checks … or something.

Right? Just spend 15 minutes on Twitter and you’ll see 97% of Americans disagree on most everything.

Especially pineapple on pizza.

And fin.

