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Trump Calls Out Pope’s Selective Silence: 'Tell That to the Pope' on Iran Killing First Female Protestor

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on April 16, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Today, President Trump was asked about Iran killing protestors, including a plan to kill the first female protestor. His answer was telling.

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The Pope loves to criticize America and lecture Israel about violence, but stays unusually silent about these matters. That's so strange.

It's true.

It needed to be said.

Every time President Trump tries to do something to help the Iranians who oppose the government, the Pope gets up in arms about 'violence'. Sorry, but you can't have it both ways. For Trump and the US to help the Iranians, hard choices have to be made. 

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The Pope seems to grade Islam on a curve and it's quite concerning. He also acts as if they are an oppressed minority group and not the religion of over a billion people.

They should.

Waiting for comment!

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He put those allegations to rest.

Well said.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN POPE FRANCIS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VATICAN

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