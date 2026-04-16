Trump Calls Out Pope’s Selective Silence: 'Tell That to the Pope' on Iran Killing First Female Protestor

Today, President Trump was asked about Iran killing protestors, including a plan to kill the first female protestor. His answer was telling.

REPORTER: Iran is going to execute four more protesters, including the first woman protester. What do you tell Iran?



TRUMP: Tell that to the Pope pic.twitter.com/c7AleXlWpN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 16, 2026

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The Pope loves to criticize America and lecture Israel about violence, but stays unusually silent about these matters. That's so strange.

They don’t have a counter to this btw https://t.co/Hgtj15UBuw — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) April 16, 2026

How is he so good https://t.co/atWmPBWWfR — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) April 16, 2026

It's true.

Seriously. The only correct answer. https://t.co/k8mmHagKab — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) April 16, 2026

It needed to be said.

While I am against the Iran thing, he has a point https://t.co/EgFmjuQkEN — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) April 16, 2026

President Trump calling out the pope is my favorite Trump. https://t.co/XfzFITfvle — WWUTT? (@WWUTTcom) April 16, 2026

Pope did not tell Iranians "help is on the way"

also he is not dealing with them! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/q2S61jdnk6 — Ali Emami 👊🏼👊🏾👊 ⚡️👑⚡️👊🏿👊🏻👊🏼 (@aliemamiofnyc) April 16, 2026

Every time President Trump tries to do something to help the Iranians who oppose the government, the Pope gets up in arms about 'violence'. Sorry, but you can't have it both ways. For Trump and the US to help the Iranians, hard choices have to be made.

Pope Leo must understand that this killing is not just a rogue segment of Islam! This evil is commanded by the Quran, and is exactly what they are made of!! This is exactly the reason that a much earlier Pope Leo built the wall around the Vatican, to protect it against Islamic… https://t.co/PfxWobShN4 — 🇺🇸Roger Bernards🍊 (@RogerBernards) April 16, 2026

The Pope seems to grade Islam on a curve and it's quite concerning. He also acts as if they are an oppressed minority group and not the religion of over a billion people.

Perfect response from Trump. https://t.co/VkJVS2MOWn — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 16, 2026

Trump got him here. https://t.co/sBAlOo4HKW — John Quincy Adams Fan (@redfang58) April 16, 2026

Exactly. This is the regime @Pontifex is trying to protect. https://t.co/LqouiWR7r2 — Va Fungu (@theMafunguWire) April 16, 2026

Will they ever learn?

DON’T PISS OFF THE BOSS🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/0qzCkG39Tr — LisaBPepper 🇺🇸 (@LisaBPepper) April 16, 2026

It is interesting why they aren't asking the Pope or the Vatican to comment on Iran's execution of protesters. https://t.co/pbLxNbcqjH — Based and Biased (@based_biased) April 16, 2026

They should.

Waiting for comment!

Epic response from President Trump. “Tell That to the Pope”.



The Pope won’t say anything to the terrorists. https://t.co/D6iz9S11I9 — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) April 16, 2026

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That was a savvy and quick reply. Anyone that says this man has dementia or is slowing down is a liar and a fool — AC S (@asalonitis) April 16, 2026

He put those allegations to rest.

President Trump with the perfect mic drop.



The Pope criticizes the President for confronting an evil, genocidal regime but he's silent when that regime executes people for fighting for freedom.



That's not morality, it's a moral inversion. — TDS Recovery (@TDSAnon) April 16, 2026

Well said.

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