Trump Calls Out Pope’s Selective Silence: 'Tell That to the Pope' on Iran Killing First Female Protestor

Today, President Trump was asked about Iran killing protestors, including a plan to kill the first female protestor. His answer was telling.
REPORTER: Iran is going to execute four more protesters, including the first woman protester. What do you tell Iran?— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 16, 2026
TRUMP: Tell that to the Pope pic.twitter.com/c7AleXlWpN
The Pope loves to criticize America and lecture Israel about violence, but stays unusually silent about these matters. That's so strange.
They don’t have a counter to this btw https://t.co/Hgtj15UBuw— Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) April 16, 2026
How is he so good https://t.co/atWmPBWWfR— captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) April 16, 2026
It's true.
Seriously. The only correct answer. https://t.co/k8mmHagKab— Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) April 16, 2026
It needed to be said.
While I am against the Iran thing, he has a point https://t.co/EgFmjuQkEN— Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) April 16, 2026
President Trump calling out the pope is my favorite Trump. https://t.co/XfzFITfvle— WWUTT? (@WWUTTcom) April 16, 2026
Pope did not tell Iranians "help is on the way"— Ali Emami 👊🏼👊🏾👊 ⚡️👑⚡️👊🏿👊🏻👊🏼 (@aliemamiofnyc) April 16, 2026
also he is not dealing with them! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/q2S61jdnk6
Every time President Trump tries to do something to help the Iranians who oppose the government, the Pope gets up in arms about 'violence'. Sorry, but you can't have it both ways. For Trump and the US to help the Iranians, hard choices have to be made.
Pope Leo must understand that this killing is not just a rogue segment of Islam! This evil is commanded by the Quran, and is exactly what they are made of!! This is exactly the reason that a much earlier Pope Leo built the wall around the Vatican, to protect it against Islamic… https://t.co/PfxWobShN4— 🇺🇸Roger Bernards🍊 (@RogerBernards) April 16, 2026
The Pope seems to grade Islam on a curve and it's quite concerning. He also acts as if they are an oppressed minority group and not the religion of over a billion people.
Perfect response from Trump. https://t.co/VkJVS2MOWn— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 16, 2026
10/10 retort https://t.co/5Y2dqL54u6— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) April 16, 2026
Trump got him here. https://t.co/sBAlOo4HKW— John Quincy Adams Fan (@redfang58) April 16, 2026
Exactly. This is the regime @Pontifex is trying to protect. https://t.co/LqouiWR7r2— Va Fungu (@theMafunguWire) April 16, 2026
Will they ever learn?— LisaBPepper 🇺🇸 (@LisaBPepper) April 16, 2026
DON’T PISS OFF THE BOSS🤦🏼♀️ https://t.co/0qzCkG39Tr
https://t.co/DlfMuJ2463 pic.twitter.com/TGBdzalrkK— Shashi (@shashigalore) April 16, 2026
It is interesting why they aren't asking the Pope or the Vatican to comment on Iran's execution of protesters. https://t.co/pbLxNbcqjH— Based and Biased (@based_biased) April 16, 2026
They should.
"Tell that to the Pope"— David Boxenhorn (@davidboxenhorn) April 16, 2026
Do you hear, @Pontifex ? https://t.co/TOGU8kJhKd
Waiting for comment!
Epic response from President Trump. “Tell That to the Pope”.— Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) April 16, 2026
The Pope won’t say anything to the terrorists. https://t.co/D6iz9S11I9
That was a savvy and quick reply. Anyone that says this man has dementia or is slowing down is a liar and a fool— AC S (@asalonitis) April 16, 2026
He put those allegations to rest.
President Trump with the perfect mic drop.— TDS Recovery (@TDSAnon) April 16, 2026
The Pope criticizes the President for confronting an evil, genocidal regime but he's silent when that regime executes people for fighting for freedom.
That's not morality, it's a moral inversion.
Well said.
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