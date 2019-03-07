As Twitchy reported earlier, The Bulwark’s ‘UrbanAchievr’ had an exceptionally poor take on left-wing anti-Semitism that he seemed more than happy to double down on when he was called out for it.

Well, he doubled down behind a block anyway …

Captain screenshot (from behind a block, of course) is courageously subtweeting me and telling me how to feel – as a Jew – about anti-Semitism. pic.twitter.com/IW9ggKDyGS — The Meturgeman (@DraftRyan2016) March 7, 2019

Color us not surprised.

And imagine hating Trump so much that you’d find a way to excuse any sort of anti-Semitism.

That’s just … sad.

Tweeting behind a block. There's a true profile in courage. — 🍸 Trish or Julie? 🍸 (@wtffiles) March 7, 2019

So brave.

I mean I even agree that nothing excuses "rushing into Trump's arms" but he doesn't have to be such a prat about it — Reluctant Exister (@IriathZhul) March 7, 2019

Just because he doesn’t have to doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to.

Elliott Hamilton called him out:

LOL! @UrbanAchievr engaging in goysplaining like a complete tool. https://t.co/Qgqh8lnvur — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 7, 2019

Oof.

Surely UrbanAchievr had a clever comeback.

Guess not.

Heh.

Right?

Wow. It looks like @BulwarkOnline is off to a great start. It’s kind of hard to “conserve conservatism” when you hire people who shit all over conservatives. Right @UrbanAchievr and @MollyJongFast? Keep kicking the dog, Bulwark. pic.twitter.com/erqf2eTWVz — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 7, 2019

Because at The Bulwark they only hire the best ya’ know.

