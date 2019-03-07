Ok, full disclosure. We read (and write about) a lot of AOC’s tweets because as we’ve said before, she is a treasure trove of ‘Twitchery’. But even we had to read these couple of tweets from the Socialist Democrat superstar more than once to figure out what the heck she’s trying to do here.

And it looks like she’s claiming the system is anti-Semitic (and sexist, racist, Islamophobic, etc) and that it’s all linked together somehow.

So it’s like, not Ilhan Omar’s fault that she says anti-Semitic stuff … or something.

None of this is “whataboutism.” Racism and bigotry of all forms is inextricably linked. When you don’t address them as a system and attempt to pick them apart as though they are distinct and separable issues, eventually the thing that gets advanced is white supremacy + classism. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 6, 2019

Huh?

Raise your hand if you’re not sure you believe she actually wrote this tweet.

There’s more.

The way we reject the 0-sum idea that some communities win at the cost of others is by using opportunities to address issues intersectionally – to highlight that Antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all bigotry serve the same ends & that we prevent division by championing one another. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 6, 2019

She liked this tweet so much she retweeted it …

Hey, to each their own. Granted, we usually make fun of people who retweet themselves BUT we don’t want her claiming we’re afraid of her or of being racist bigots feeding the evil system now do we?

On that note, seems some of her supporters weren’t exactly thrilled with her points.

This is lame. .@Ilhan deserves better. Defend her properly or own your fear of taking a stand against silencing those who would question Isreal along with other nations that practice violent oppression. — Cat Weaver (@_ArtMachine) March 7, 2019

Yikes.

Tough crowd.

Dems condemning Rep Omar’s remarks are just absurd to me…i call out gaslighting where i see it-when the orange POTUS does it & when Dems do it. This is gaslighting at its worst bc Dems are supposed to be about the truth…questioning the integrity of dem leaders today!! — Brees (@MBreeze07) March 6, 2019

We question their integrity every day, man, so we get it.

Look at us still here for your imperfect moments. Still here. The problem with what you are saying is that in our judgement Ilhan Omar had a perfect moment. And your need to misstate and misqualify her comments in an ongoing way is testing our patience. Better to just stop. — #endapartheid (@benjaminholgate) March 6, 2019

Ruh-roh.

Intersectionality, that our outcomes R the sums of oppression or privilege (both mostly determined by characteristics at birth), is complete nonsense. Power is in general not held by groups determined by their birth traits, even when most in power have a given trait. — Paul Roundy (@PaulRoundy1) March 6, 2019

K.

1. Ilhan Omar was not being Anti- Semitic. Calling out AIPAC and recognizing that Palestinians are HUMAN too is NOT anti-semitic. 2. Don't show selective outrage. You want to condemn hate, condemn ALL FORMS of it. 3. If you don't have a Muslim friend more than welcome to follow — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) March 6, 2019

This is word salad. — Jeff Wilson (@spideydouble) March 6, 2019

In other words, another AOC tweet.

Yup.

Glad to hear you reject zero sum–because it applies to economics too. We don't lose when others win — AnotherBrian (@brianduroche) March 6, 2019

Eh, wouldn’t hold your breath on this one.

