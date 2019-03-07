Jesse Kelly went on Fox News to discuss Twitter banning Conservatives. And if you’re at all familiar with Jesse you’re not the least bit surprised by what he said and how the group reacted to it.

Watch:

That’s how you do Fox News. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/WA4t2UnVG0 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 7, 2019

Buying a dream car and letting your wife parallel park it.

Whoa boy.

The look on their faces … and we LOVE how the other guy on the panel (Larry) had no comment. Side note, this editor cannot parallel park to save her life so Jesse isn’t exactly wrong here. Just sayin’.

Larry knew the proper response lol pic.twitter.com/kZXYX2MbWL — Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) March 7, 2019

True story.

I was in the other room, heard this, and literally ran to the TV because I knew it had to be you. 😂 — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) March 7, 2019

Told you guys.

I’ll out parallel park you, suburban boy. Move over and let the city kid who learned on a 40 degree uphill in San Francisco show you the ropes. — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) March 7, 2019

DRAAAAG HIM.

Hilarious — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 7, 2019

Jesse parallel parking pic.twitter.com/kRbdC3aPkP — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) March 7, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Yeah my wife will be like what is this parallel parking thing yall talking about. I have to do what … — AM (@Dcrypto_lumbus) March 7, 2019

Oh, no. You didn't just compare Twitter banning to women's parallel parking skills. Your career is over – the entitlement, the condescension, the arrogance. You are toast. I can't wait to listen to you tonight! This ought to be fun. Well done. The ratings'll be delicious. — The Burger Law Firm (@johnvburger) March 7, 2019

Mrs. Fortune: "Who on earth is that guy? Is this real?"

Me: pic.twitter.com/RARcQmbCUw — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) March 7, 2019

Oh yes, yes he is.

Triggering millions like a boss. — Philly Talk (@PhillyTalk) March 7, 2019

It’s sort of what he does now.

We don’t wanna know.

Well-played, Jesse. Well-played.

Related:

Psst, your STUPID is showing: Congrats to Paul Krugman for easily the DUMBEST take on anti-Semitism YET

Rinse/REPEAT: Rep. Adam Schiff and CNN definitely DON’T want you reading Nick Short’s thread so make sure you READ IT

Thank you, NEXT! Dana Loesch OWNS Rep. Rashida Tlaib and the Dem. Party by suggesting THIS person for their new mascot