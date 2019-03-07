Jesse Kelly went on Fox News to discuss Twitter banning Conservatives. And if you’re at all familiar with Jesse you’re not the least bit surprised by what he said and how the group reacted to it.

Watch:

Buying a dream car and letting your wife parallel park it.

Whoa boy.

The look on their faces … and we LOVE how the other guy on the panel (Larry) had no comment. Side note, this editor cannot parallel park to save her life so Jesse isn’t exactly wrong here. Just sayin’.

True story.

Told you guys.

DRAAAAG HIM.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh yes, yes he is.

It’s sort of what he does now.

We don’t wanna know.

Well-played, Jesse. Well-played.

Related:

Psst, your STUPID is showing: Congrats to Paul Krugman for easily the DUMBEST take on anti-Semitism YET

Rinse/REPEAT: Rep. Adam Schiff and CNN definitely DON’T want you reading Nick Short’s thread so make sure you READ IT

Thank you, NEXT! Dana Loesch OWNS Rep. Rashida Tlaib and the Dem. Party by suggesting THIS person for their new mascot

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: banningconservativesfox newsjackJesse KellySuspendingtwitter