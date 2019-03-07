You know those debates and/or discussions you come across on Twitter and you think to yourself, ‘Self, you should probably stay out of this one.’ Welp, this back and forth (and back again?) about a tweet from The Bulwark’s Christian Vanderbrouk aka Brandt aka @UrbanAchievr is just that sort of discussion and it has several people raising their eyebrows on Twitter.

Especially Seth and Bethany Mandel.

Because you guys, clearly Seth and Bethany are the real problems here.

We KNEW IT.

Word.

Ouch.

Seriously.

Dagummit.

Heh.

Did we say ouch already? Welp, too bad because ouch again.

Now to be fair there are some on this thread claiming Brandt … sorry … Christian was talking about the Left and not the Mandels:

And hey, it could definitely be what he was talking about but …

K.

And then there’s also this.

His entire timeline is full of screengrabs of people and him tweeting smack at the person in the screengrab without a tag. For example, this tweet of Ben Shapiro’s is nearly four years old …

*sigh*

Some things never change.

And speaking of how some things never change, he’ll screenshot this article and argue with it in 3 … 2 … 1.

