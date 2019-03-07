You know those debates and/or discussions you come across on Twitter and you think to yourself, ‘Self, you should probably stay out of this one.’ Welp, this back and forth (and back again?) about a tweet from The Bulwark’s Christian Vanderbrouk aka Brandt aka @UrbanAchievr is just that sort of discussion and it has several people raising their eyebrows on Twitter.

Especially Seth and Bethany Mandel.

Lmao UrbanStalkr telling the Jews their reaction is the problem. So on brand. https://t.co/kenefUKDzl — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 7, 2019

Because you guys, clearly Seth and Bethany are the real problems here.

Definitely Nazis. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 7, 2019

We KNEW IT.

Solid hire by The Bulwark. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 7, 2019

Only the best people. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 7, 2019

Word.

Anti-Semitism, Conserved — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 7, 2019

Ouch.

Those radical ….. Mandels pic.twitter.com/yqvc9xmgYv — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) March 7, 2019

Seriously.

Turns out twitter won’t let you post a gif of the Hitler dancing with Stalin scene from Europa Europa, so you’ll have imagine it here… — Cap’n Brunch ™️, Cav Scout (ABN)(Ranger) (@CapnBrunchUSA) March 7, 2019

Dagummit.

haha that's too bad — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 7, 2019

…Brandt is calling obvious antisemitism “a particular outrage” in reference to @SethAMandel and @bethanyshondark. *jim halpert face at camera* https://t.co/stJVN4m7EK — Kaitlin with the Good Hair (@thefactualprep) March 7, 2019

Heh.

Isn't Christian Vanderbrouk one of those 'conserving conservatism' conservatives hired by @BillKristol and @SykesCharlie at The Bulwark? Honestly, if he's indicative of their conservatism, it deserves to die. — Sophiestications (@Sophiesticatio2) March 7, 2019

Did we say ouch already? Welp, too bad because ouch again.

Life comes at you fast, via Captain Screenshot. pic.twitter.com/NPdWCpVmct — The Meturgeman (@DraftRyan2016) March 7, 2019

Now to be fair there are some on this thread claiming Brandt … sorry … Christian was talking about the Left and not the Mandels:

This is true. The left can’t let righteous opposition to Trump blind it to the Corbynization of the Democratic Party. https://t.co/fgw2dcAH1Y — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) March 7, 2019

Yeah, he's actually almost been in lockstep with Seth on this. pic.twitter.com/mTGhQ0c5fm — G. Scott Shand (@GScottShand) March 7, 2019

Errr, I don't think that's what he was referring to? — Neoliberal Federalist 🌐 (@NeoliberalFed) March 7, 2019

Like, correct me if I'm wrong, but given the timing of that post I kind of assumed it was directed at the left (and I wouldn't have thought it was about either of you if it wasn't). — Neoliberal Federalist 🌐 (@NeoliberalFed) March 7, 2019

And hey, it could definitely be what he was talking about but …

If you actually cared about anti-Semitism you wouldn't accuse people of it mindlessly to settle personal beefs. It's the equivalent of a hate crime hoax, and it hurts your cause. — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) March 7, 2019

K.

And then there’s also this.

Here’s a prime example of how right-wing anti-Semitism is excused and enabled. pic.twitter.com/WYuiUtU33p — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) October 27, 2018

His entire timeline is full of screengrabs of people and him tweeting smack at the person in the screengrab without a tag. For example, this tweet of Ben Shapiro’s is nearly four years old …

*sigh*

Some things never change.

And speaking of how some things never change, he’ll screenshot this article and argue with it in 3 … 2 … 1.

