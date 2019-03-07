WHOA. Whole Foods has started cutting their employees’ hours since the $15 minimum wage law was enacted?

Ya’ don’t say.

But gosh, Democrats keep telling us workers need a ‘living wage.’

Whole Foods reportedly cuts worker hours to make up for its new $15-an-hour wage https://t.co/tyYmMEggf0 — Fast Company (@FastCompany) March 6, 2019

From fastcompany.com:

One of the most common arguments against raising the minimum wage, like cities such as Seattle and San Francisco have done recently, is that if businesses are forced to pay workers more per hour, they’ll simply cut the amount of shifts they offer workers to keep their costs the same. Workers at Whole Foods (which Amazon bought in 2017) told the Guardian that after Amazon enacted a $15 minimum wage last fall, they’ve seen their shifts cut dramatically. One employee in Illinois said they dropped from 30 hours a week to 20; their take-home pay actually declined after the hourly raise. These shift reductions have affected workers across the board, particularly part-time workers, who saw their hours reduced from 30 to 21 per week on average.

Employees losing hours when their wages are raised. Who could have foretold such a thing?

Color us shocked.

Unexpectedly — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) March 7, 2019

why is this a surprise ? I bet they automate more of their process soon too… — Father Knowledge (@Sausage_Leg_Joe) March 7, 2019

What?? How did nobody see this coming?? 😏 — Gege (@Pomquat) March 7, 2019

We couldn’t be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Water is wet. Why do Democrats believe a fundamental law of economics just magically disappears bc they wish it? It’s like, welll, it’s only fair that I can enjoy this acid wo getting horribly burned… yolo — 10 knots on the DZ, Jumpmaster (@KNUCKLEHEDD) March 7, 2019

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait, does that work here?

Hrm.

Yes, it does.

Who would have thunk it? — Edward Suarez (@EdwardMSuarez) March 7, 2019

what did y’all expect? — 𝒜 (@sassandpolitics) March 7, 2019

Free unicorns and stuff.

Shocking, if only some economist had written about this in the past. How about @ThomasSowell #AppliedEconomics #ThinkingBeyondStageOne way back in 2003 — 3rdBase (@1Chron28_9) March 7, 2019

If only.

Math is HARD, man!

