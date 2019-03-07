Twitchy covered this doozy of a tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier. We’re still not entirely sure what it was she was trying to say here other than everything is racist and we’re all bigots or something.

See, even we struggle with word salad like this sometimes.

None of this is “whataboutism.” Racism and bigotry of all forms is inextricably linked. When you don’t address them as a system and attempt to pick them apart as though they are distinct and separable issues, eventually the thing that gets advanced is white supremacy + classism. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 6, 2019

Steven Crowder was good enough to interpret her tweet and even asked her a question about it.

Politely.

Can you give me an example of systemic discrimination in the United States today? https://t.co/3pRIanNLzx — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 7, 2019

Fair question.

So fair in fact that AOC answered him

Just last week the @washingtonpost reported on a *$23 BILLION* racial funding gap in K-12 education. White school districts received $23b more than nonwhite districts. Other systems:

– Mass Incarceration

– Banks targeting Black Americans before the housing crisis (via @guardian) https://t.co/WmW9wwKlg0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 7, 2019

Guardian? WaPo?

K.

Steven gave a little push back because her answers were fairly broad and then he went a step further and invited her to come on his show to discuss it.

Thanks for the reply. I notice some very broad-stroke arguments there, which don’t accurately reflect the numerical contexts (much like the gender wage gap myth). I’d be happy to politely host you and discuss. https://t.co/2iQnFDYh5Q — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 7, 2019

And crickets on her timeline about the invite.

Shocker.

Meanwhile, her cult lost their damn minds that Steven would dare question their queen.

And while you’re at it, please stop asking women (specifically women of color) to explain to you something you could easily look up on your own.

You’re asking because you want an argument not because you’re interested in the answer.

So. Watch the film and educate yourself on it. — Rachel Watkins (@RWatkinsPhoto) March 7, 2019

Huh?

I’m merely asking her to substantiate her own claim. https://t.co/xbkHeeRQCN — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 7, 2019

MONSTER!

Did u see how your tweet has blown up? Does this answer your question? Are u satisfied? Do you agree? @scrowder pic.twitter.com/cSmSGGQCDA — Edward Perkins (@wuperkins) March 7, 2019

Dude.

A common misconception from democratic socialists. Mob majority =/= truth. Objective truth is not determined by consensus. It is merely the truth. https://t.co/xPx66XvwQt — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) March 7, 2019

But it blew up!

A common misconception is that people of color are referring to systemic descrmination in policy. A better example is the disconnect between the generational wealth of blacks and whites. The average white family is worth 60 times that of the average black family. U feel me? — Phil 🇯🇲 (@Phillup_B) March 7, 2019

No, not really.

You’ll just say it’s wrong anyway Steve. — Shawn T Bellon (@shawntbellon) March 7, 2019

Yeah, Steve!

Black people getting more time for the same crimes duhhhhh buhhhh — koush (@koush) March 7, 2019

$23 billion gap in educational funding? Seems pretty systemic. — Matt S (@MattSeguin09) March 7, 2019

Hey Steven, asking the opposition view why they think they way they do then completely ignoring or denying information presented to you that's counter to your narrative doesn't make you sound smart to anyone but the conservatives, which voted for Trump so that's not saying much. — Shawn Henderson (@TheRealEclyptix) March 7, 2019

Leave AOC alone!

Heh.

