Twitchy covered this doozy of a tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier. We’re still not entirely sure what it was she was trying to say here other than everything is racist and we’re all bigots or something.

See, even we struggle with word salad like this sometimes.

Steven Crowder was good enough to interpret her tweet and even asked her a question about it.

Politely.

Fair question.

So fair in fact that AOC answered him

Guardian? WaPo?

Trending

K.

Steven gave a little push back because her answers were fairly broad and then he went a step further and invited her to come on his show to discuss it.

And crickets on her timeline about the invite.

Shocker.

Meanwhile, her cult lost their damn minds that Steven would dare question their queen.

Huh?

MONSTER!

Dude.

But it blew up!

No, not really.

Yeah, Steve!

Leave AOC alone!

Heh.

Related:

DANG it! Mollie Hemingway DROPS Vox journo claiming she’s kept her role at Fox News a secret with her own TWEET

Truth HURTS! Tammy Bruce’s ‘silver lining’ in Democrats winning the House is BRUTAL and it will totally piss them OFF

Oh honey, NO! AOC’s attempt to connect the dots between anti-Semitism and the ‘system’ is ALL fail … with her own followers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCSteven Crowder