Uh-oh, Vox is onto Mollie Hemingway.

She’s a Fox News contributor?! GET OUTTA HERE. We’ve only been watching Mollie on the network for months and months (years) … how could we have missed such a thing?!

The author of this piece is a Fox News contributor, a fact not mentioned within the piece itself. pic.twitter.com/NSwZNj6zbd — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) March 7, 2019

THE HUMANITY.

Dang it!! I was trying to keep it a secret, made more difficult by appearing on Fox News most nights. Such as tonight, on Special Report at 6 pm. https://t.co/JVnojcPNHH — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 7, 2019

HA! We love this response. Not only did she call Jane out for her silly tweet (that she did not bother to tag Mollie in), but she also used the tweet to push her appearance on Fox News tonight.

Talk about a happy accident.

It would be worth noting that when writing about Fox News, would it not? — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) March 7, 2019

Why? We’re not sure there’s really a conflict of interest considering the piece is about the GOP fighting the media as a reaction to the DNC cutting Fox News out of the equation. But hey, whatever floats her boat.

Yes, a shocking revelation, if you've been living under a rock… — karaleenichols (@nosweatswife) March 7, 2019

We feel shocked.

You’re on Fox News Mollie? 😳 I did not know that! 😂 — Ron Schmidt (@ronschmidt19) March 7, 2019

RIGHT?! We had no idea.

Oh, wait.

VOXPLAINED — T Frothingil Bellows (@acs204) March 7, 2019

She certainly tried.

So "tuned in"…….seems like she really thought she uncovered something….it is funny seeing people so full of themselves seriously tweet these revelations — James Engelbrecht (@jaemdpc) March 7, 2019

That’s what makes this so funny, she really thought she had a GOTCHA here.

And Mollie turned it into a win for herself.

