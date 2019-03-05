Man, Democrats are so SNEAKY about trying to trample the Second Amendment rights of Americans. We suppose if they were honest about their intentions they wouldn’t stand a chance BUT considering how vapid most of their base is especially when it comes to guns and gun laws in this country perhaps it wouldn’t matter.

Like this BS gun-control law Kamala Harris is pushing:

We know the NRA and the gun lobby will do everything in their power to stop us from mandating background checks for every gun purchase. That's why we need to come together to show the strength of our movement.https://t.co/rZaL7YAUUA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 5, 2019

From Medium:

I have really big news. Last week, the House of Representatives passed the first major piece of legislation on gun violence in a generation. It’s called HR 8. Now, it heads to the Senate. This bill would mandate background checks for every gun purchase in this country. It goes a long way toward making sure people with criminal records or a history of mental illness can’t get their hands on a gun. Right now, I need your help in making sure this bill gets a vote on the Senate floor. We know the NRA and the gun lobby will do everything in their power to stop it. That’s why we need to come together to show the strength of our movement.

Strength of their movement. If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d hurt ourselves.

Cam Edwards had a question we know she can’t and won’t answer:

How do you propose to enforce this law against private, secondary sales without a gun registration or permit-to-purchase system? https://t.co/E6dDZcAP28 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 5, 2019

*crickets*

The devil is in the details. #2A — Watty Strickland (@wattystrick) March 5, 2019

It always is with these people.

Permit to purchase system is next — Machiavellian Eyebrows (@cemeterygunblob) March 5, 2019

Yup.

(That's the point) — Quotron (@Quotron_) March 5, 2019

Yup again.

(But she'll never say it… at least not until this bill has become a law.) — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 5, 2019

Yup, a third time.

Did we mention these people are sneaky AF?

She'll go stand on 98th and A in Oakland and make sure no illegal gun sales occur. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) March 5, 2019

Oof.

