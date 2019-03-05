Man, Democrats are so SNEAKY about trying to trample the Second Amendment rights of Americans. We suppose if they were honest about their intentions they wouldn’t stand a chance BUT considering how vapid most of their base is especially when it comes to guns and gun laws in this country perhaps it wouldn’t matter.

Like this BS gun-control law Kamala Harris is pushing:

From Medium:

I have really big news. Last week, the House of Representatives passed the first major piece of legislation on gun violence in a generation. It’s called HR 8. Now, it heads to the Senate.

This bill would mandate background checks for every gun purchase in this country. It goes a long way toward making sure people with criminal records or a history of mental illness can’t get their hands on a gun.

Right now, I need your help in making sure this bill gets a vote on the Senate floor. We know the NRA and the gun lobby will do everything in their power to stop it. That’s why we need to come together to show the strength of our movement.

Strength of their movement. If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d hurt ourselves.

Cam Edwards had a question we know she can’t and won’t answer:

*crickets*

It always is with these people.

Yup.

Yup again.

Yup, a third time.

Did we mention these people are sneaky AF?

Oof.

