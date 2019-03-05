The New York Times’ resident anti-Semitism expert wrote an article that has pissed off several people in the Jewish community. Like Ben Shapiro for example:

The NYT's resident anti-Semitism expert, who once created a map of Jews by Congressional district to push support for the Iran deal, sounds off https://t.co/xoR1mDu417 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 4, 2019

‘Expert.’ Sure. So what’s this article say?

From The New York Times:

“It is so disingenuous of some of these members of Congress who are lining up to condemn these questioning voices as if they have no campaign finance interest in the outcome,” said Brian Baird, a former Democratic congressman from Washington State, who became a vocal critic of Israel, and Aipac, after a constituent of his was killed by an Israeli Army bulldozer in Gaza while protesting the demolition of Palestinian homes in 2003. “If one dares to criticize Israel or dares to criticize Aipac, one gets branded anti-Semitic,” Mr. Baird added, “and that’s a danger to a democratic republic.”

Huh?

It is also the story of how Aipac has harnessed its members’ pocketbooks. Unlike the National Rifle Association, the Human Rights Campaign and other powerful grass-roots advocacy organizations, Aipac, which is bipartisan, does not endorse or raise money for candidates. But its members do, with the organization’s strong encouragement.

As we said before, this piece didn’t go over very well, but instead of taking the criticism he received over his article to heart, Weisman doubled down:

This story was meant to start a serious conversation about the strength of AIPAC and the stifling of policy debate. Given the number of people calling me an anti-Semite for raising it, I think we have work to do. https://t.co/FggCMBNxJj — (((JonathanWeisman))) (@jonathanweisman) March 5, 2019

We have a lot of work to do?

Hrm.

Also, while you debate whether I am an anti-Semite, please read the book I wrote on the rise of contemporary anti-Semitism, (((Semitism))): Being Jewish in America in the Age of Trump. https://t.co/TGHqkEqxI0 — (((JonathanWeisman))) (@jonathanweisman) March 5, 2019

Classy.

David Harsanyi just UNLOADED on Weisman:

You're not an anti-Semite. You're just left-wing hack who will defend Jew haters because you value partisanship over Judaism. So stop speaking for Jews. "We" don't have to do your work. https://t.co/h4sbVW2Xdv — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 5, 2019

Ouch.

He's just starting conversations about nefarious influence of AIPAC — as if this topic has never before been discussed. Mearsheimer and Walt were way ahead of you, buddy. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 5, 2019

Yeah, buddy.

One of the most infuriating reads I've had in years was "(((Semitism)))". Not because I disagreed w/ it (I did) but because its filled w/ outright lies & lies of omission. Worse, its purpose is to conflate leftism and Judaism. A despicable book. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 5, 2019

Guess we’ll pass on Weisman’s book then.

@jonathanweisman is an absolute clown. Dude has no idea what he's talking about. Doesn't even have the slightest grasp on Israel's politics and is totally clueless about what AIPAC actually does. A NYT credential cannot replace acquired knowledge. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 5, 2019

I wonder if he's ever debated a single person who's truly disagreed with him — and I don't mean one these 92nd Y pretend debates. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 5, 2019

Someone better get Weisman some aloe …

