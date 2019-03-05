The New York Times’ resident anti-Semitism expert wrote an article that has pissed off several people in the Jewish community. Like Ben Shapiro for example:

‘Expert.’ Sure. So what’s this article say?

From The New York Times:

“It is so disingenuous of some of these members of Congress who are lining up to condemn these questioning voices as if they have no campaign finance interest in the outcome,” said Brian Baird, a former Democratic congressman from Washington State, who became a vocal critic of Israel, and Aipac, after a constituent of his was killed by an Israeli Army bulldozer in Gaza while protesting the demolition of Palestinian homes in 2003.

“If one dares to criticize Israel or dares to criticize Aipac, one gets branded anti-Semitic,” Mr. Baird added, “and that’s a danger to a democratic republic.”

Huh?

It is also the story of how Aipac has harnessed its members’ pocketbooks. Unlike the National Rifle Association, the Human Rights Campaign and other powerful grass-roots advocacy organizations, Aipac, which is bipartisan, does not endorse or raise money for candidates. But its members do, with the organization’s strong encouragement.

As we said before, this piece didn’t go over very well, but instead of taking the criticism he received over his article to heart, Weisman doubled down:

We have a lot of work to do?

Hrm.

Classy.

David Harsanyi just UNLOADED on Weisman:

Ouch.

Yeah, buddy.

Guess we’ll pass on Weisman’s book then.

Someone better get Weisman some aloe …

