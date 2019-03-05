Shannon Watts is making up more crazy nonsense about Dana Loesch and the NRA. In other words, it’s another day that ends in ‘y’. After all of these years, you’d think Shannon would have learned her lesson about picking a fight with Dana (likely behind a block) but nope, here we are again.

We’re starting to wonder if maybe Shannon ate a few too many paint chips as a child …

Apparently whenever you buy a gun you’re forced to become a NRA member and any gun that fires 10 rounds is an “assault weapon.” This is the sort of nonstop silliness that passes for “gun sense” advocacy. pic.twitter.com/bkXX21mzA1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 5, 2019

People are forced to join the NRA when they buy a gun? For real? And c’mon, members FUND the NRA, Shannon, so we’re pretty sure that gives them some power.

Did she really accuse Dana of bastardizing the Second Amendment?

Nonstop silliness is spot freakin’ on.

Pfft… People like Shannon Watts are the reason I joined the NRA. — Jeffrey A. Setaro (@jasetaro) March 5, 2019

Shannon is accidentally one of the best lobbyists for the Second Amendment, sort of like how Obama was one of the best gun salesmen of his time.

I remember when the NRA showed up at my house demanding dues after I bought my 1911. — Robert Laurie ❄️⛄⛷️🎄 (@RobertLaurie) March 5, 2019

These people are laughable. But at the same time, makes me cry (not really) because the stupidity is real. I can’t wrap my head around it. I was a firearms instructor and @NRA certified. I love teaching about guns. Maybe I should get back into it. People need EDUCATION! — Patrick (@SilverSpeedo) March 5, 2019

Laughable and damn annoying.

I guess I was also forced to buy a 5 year membership. Oh, for the discount, right? Not for someone, say, to speak for me and protect my #2A rights? That must mean that the EXTRA I donate to the @NRA is coerced too. Right? — Brian Fairchild (@brianfairchild) March 5, 2019

It’s all a PLOT!

my sons bb gun holds about 100 bb's. i guess thats an assault weapon by their standards. — Chris Mangum (@BringInTheLefty) March 5, 2019

The stupid, it burns, right?

I’m a gun owner and I’m not a member of nra — Desiree (@Carpenter_JD) March 5, 2019

Quick, get ’em!

Gun sense people aren’t the brightest, sheesh. 🙄 — Donald Douglas (@AmPowerBlog) March 5, 2019

In other news, water is still wet.

And Shannon just can’t quit Dana.

