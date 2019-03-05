Rep. Dan Crenshaw in all his eye-patch GLORY dropped a whole lot of truth on our sweet, tolerant, friends on the Left about why they REALLY don’t like tax cuts. He pointed out that the discussion is not about tax rates but about whether or not the government should take more of the people’s money. Then he really hit Democrats right in the kisser talking about how they think it’s ok to just keep taxing us more and more to fund their progressive BS.

In other words, he just nuked the Democrats. Not in a Rep. Eric Swalwell sort of way but still …

Watch:

Why does the left hate the tax cuts? Bc they think the people exist to fund the govt. We believe the govt exists to protect the inalienable rights of the people. When people keep their money, we get more jobs & wage growth, & less wasteful spending by “benevolent” bureaucrats. pic.twitter.com/umrP2zOLqv — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 5, 2019

Dan Crenshaw for president.

YES.

maybe it would work better if all spending programs had firm sunset clauses no longer than 10 years.

This is actually a pretty good idea.

Couldn’t agree more. Thank you for your service, sacrifice, and your continued service today. — Andrew Karriman (@AndrewKarriman) March 5, 2019

Keep being the professional you are Dan! Deal them some reality. — PalmettoPlayboy (@JRArd4SC) March 5, 2019

We’ve never known the Left to be big fans of reality so we’re pretty sure they won’t appreciate Dan’s explanation as much as we did.

It is quite simple – government should always be practiced to the least extent possible, thereby preserving the maximum amount of individual liberty for those people to whom it governs.

But that means Democrats (and some Republicans) would have to give up their power, and like THAT will happen.

Thank you for your service then, and especially NOW! — JustAFan (@TomNM505) March 5, 2019

Damn right.

Crenshaw 2024

