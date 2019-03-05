Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t seem to understand that when you go to the grocery store you don’t HAVE to use plastic bags. Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

And gosh, you’d think someone so hip and down would know you can ask for paper OR better yet, bring your own bags from home. You know, if you really want to cut down on waste.

But hey, she’s fighting and stuff.

Watch.

Take THAT plastic bags!

The guy interviewing her just keeps doing the ‘Mmm hmm,’ thing, THAT’S hilarious.

He was probably dying to tell her she could just ask for paper OR she could bring her own bags OR she could repurpose those plastic bags without having to throw them away. Kudos to him for not completely breaking down into hysterical laughter, this editor isn’t sure she could have done it.

No wonder they’re so cranky in the Northeast. Sheesh.

Clearly, we need a whole new government agency to deal with this plastic bag travesty.

WE’RE JUST KIDDING DEMOCRATS, don’t get any ideas.

Derp.

But she’s FIGHTING.

The whole thing is pretty damn dumb.

But hilarious.

Apparently NOT when it comes to plastic bags.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CoretzAOCClimate changeGreen New Dealplastic bags