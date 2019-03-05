Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t seem to understand that when you go to the grocery store you don’t HAVE to use plastic bags. Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

And gosh, you’d think someone so hip and down would know you can ask for paper OR better yet, bring your own bags from home. You know, if you really want to cut down on waste.

But hey, she’s fighting and stuff.

Watch.

.@AOC: “I can be upset that I get ten plastic bags at the grocery store and then have to toss out my plastic bags because the recycling program in the area is tough, and that’s ok." (I'm no scientist but couldn't she say "no thanks" if she doesn't want any plastic bags?) pic.twitter.com/zNwx5ugzDA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2019

Take THAT plastic bags!

The guy interviewing her just keeps doing the ‘Mmm hmm,’ thing, THAT’S hilarious.

He was probably dying to tell her she could just ask for paper OR she could bring her own bags OR she could repurpose those plastic bags without having to throw them away. Kudos to him for not completely breaking down into hysterical laughter, this editor isn’t sure she could have done it.

Wow, I’d hate to live in the Northeast. Here in the South, we’re allowed to bring our own reusable bags – no one forces us to get plastic. https://t.co/sOzVvcgIcU — Amy (@AmyA1A) March 5, 2019

No wonder they’re so cranky in the Northeast. Sheesh.

I know plenty of people who use reusable bags and say, no thanks I don't use plastic. — Jared Lawrence (@JMLawrence12) March 5, 2019

*

She'll "fight" for a new federal agency to regulate plastic bag manufacturing and recycling.#GoAway — Patholitical (@Patholitical) March 5, 2019

Clearly, we need a whole new government agency to deal with this plastic bag travesty.

WE’RE JUST KIDDING DEMOCRATS, don’t get any ideas.

Why don't you tell the cashier you want paper #AOC? Or better yet, take your own reusable bags? — Milo™ (@chasbottom) March 5, 2019

Derp.

Can’t she just save them and reuse them like the rest of us? — JLRG (@louimunsey) March 5, 2019

But she’s FIGHTING.

Get a dog. Those plastic bags will get used lickity split. — Lisa A. Fahy (@LisaAFahy) March 5, 2019

In DC, stores charge for the plastic bags. Many people bring reusable, eco-friendly bags. — Cheryl B. Robeck (@PinkBunny22001) March 5, 2019

Who dumber here? AOC or the interviewer? — WaterWorld (@waterworldplumb) March 5, 2019

The whole thing is pretty damn dumb.

But hilarious.

I thought she was the boss? — VM Swiderski (@VMSwiderski) March 5, 2019

Apparently NOT when it comes to plastic bags.

