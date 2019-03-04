As Twitchy reported, Luke Perry passed away earlier today after suffering a major stroke last week. The young actor was only 52 at the time of his passing, and everyone in GenX felt a giant hole open in the fabric of our pop culture.

From 90210 to his films Perry was a huge part of GenX.

Kristy Swanson who starred with Perry in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ in 1992 shared this lovely tweet honoring her former costar and friend (get a tissue):

I abruptly woke at 4:30am thinking about you Luke & I couldn’t go back to sleep, then 5 hours later I hear you are gone. The tears won’t stop & they never ever will. You were that guy, that forever friend, we always had each others back & I will always remember you this way… pic.twitter.com/7DtSvYdIGe — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 4, 2019

Such a huge loss.

Ok, whoever is cutting onions in here can knock it off anytime now.

What a wonderful movie and memory.

Will always be remembered like this. ❤ pic.twitter.com/cAeY8N5Xkz — Naomi 🐝 (@acquiesceh20) March 4, 2019

Pike. Right after her shaved his soul patch for the dance.

Yup.

I just put on buffy the vampire slayer…it's one of my favorite films with Luke perry. So so sad for him and his family that this happened r.i.p pic.twitter.com/LLfRtQnHCg — Natalie Black🇨🇦🍁 (@NatalieBlack6) March 4, 2019

*sniff*

I am saddened by the news too. It is awfull to suddenly and very unexpectedly loose a good friend. my condolences to you and his family. I hope that you know how much he meant to this world. — Robin Orlowski (@pioneergrrrl) March 4, 2019

I wore out my VHS watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer as a kid 📼 #BuffyPikeForever 💕 #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/BmHSdu68h2 — ✨Danielle✨ (@luckystars00) March 4, 2019

Honestly, when this editor first heard of Perry’s passing the first timeline she visited belonged to Buffy.

RIP, Pike.

