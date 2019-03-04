As Twitchy reported, Luke Perry passed away earlier today after suffering a major stroke last week. The young actor was only 52 at the time of his passing, and everyone in GenX felt a giant hole open in the fabric of our pop culture.

From 90210 to his films Perry was a huge part of GenX.

Kristy Swanson who starred with Perry in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ in 1992 shared this lovely tweet honoring her former costar and friend (get a tissue):

Such a huge loss.

Ok, whoever is cutting onions in here can knock it off anytime now.

What a wonderful movie and memory.

Pike. Right after her shaved his soul patch for the dance.

Yup.

*sniff*

Honestly, when this editor first heard of Perry’s passing the first timeline she visited belonged to Buffy.

RIP, Pike.

