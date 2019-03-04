You’d think any elected official who wants to be our president would be able to point to a specific piece of legislation that he or she has passed that actually helped people. In fact, something like that should be front and center in their minds, especially if they’re going to be interviewed.

It’s like interviewing for a job, right? As a potential employee, you want to make sure your potential employer knows what exactly you’ve done in your field that makes you the right person for the job.

Watch Bernie Sanders flail around when asked about specific legislation he’s passed:

Bernie Sanders is asked to point to specific legislation he has passed that helps people He couldn’t come up with any examples pic.twitter.com/GO0mtoLSCS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 4, 2019

So.

Damn.

Painful.

Once the cringing stops yup, it’s funny.

This guy is a joke. Civil Rights? Is this 1960?? — 👨🏼‍🍳 Buddy Boy! (@mickkeough) March 4, 2019

He’s really a one-talking-point kinda guy. Well, two, if you count his ‘rich people are bad so take their money but leave my three houses alone’ talking point.

Have we mentioned how hilarious the 2020 election is going to be?

