Every time this editor says to herself, ‘THAT’S IT, NO MORE AOC STORIES,’ another doozy of a tweet shows up on the radar and here she is, writing about AOC again. At this point, we are really starting to wonder if there is a record for the number of times Twitchy covered someone and if so, this chick is definitely in the running. Although we’re guessing Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama have her by a few thousand stories …

She could well catch them though by the time her two years are up.

Like this ‘joke’ about using paper.

I need to admit something to you all. Frankly, I don’t know how my environmental reputation can recover. Today…

I wrote in a book…

made out of PAPER. 😱 Apparently using present technology means I can’t fight for new jobs, investing in infrastructure, & renewable energy. 😉 pic.twitter.com/LbV3hkIlfn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 4, 2019

Ugh.

Raise your hand if you rolled your eyes, more than once.

We GET IT, people shouldn’t be so mean to her for using modern technology while lecturing the rest of us about how we’ll have to stop flying and eating hamburgers but c’mon. This was lame.

Austin Petersen had a good one though.

What did socialists use before candles?

….

…

..

.

Electricity. — Austin Petersen (@AP4Liberty) March 4, 2019

Ha!

If you are gonna demand the proletariat give up fossil fuels, then be prepared to do so YOURSELF… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) March 4, 2019

She doesn’t get why people are irritated with her.

Or, maybe she does, and she figures her cult is too dense to understand the real reasons so she tweets this crap.

But most of us ain’t buyin’ it.

I know you were trying to be funny, but this tweet is really just incredibly stupid. Your attempts at humor always fall flat. I know the people in the bars used to laugh at you but that was after 6 cocktails! You’re not funny, smart or witty. Bye! — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) March 4, 2019

Ouch.

You must know by now, Alexandria, that we will not be taking your Green New Deal seriously now or ever. The majority of Americans outside of your bubble don’t care about the concept of climate change. We care about the rising tide of socialism in America and how to defeat it. — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) March 4, 2019

True story.

Now, honey, can you please stop tweeting and get back to work? Or go make me a margarita, with extra salt. — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) March 4, 2019

Ouch again.

Did you color the pictures yourself or did hamburger guy help? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 4, 2019

Yummm … hamburger.

Dagummit, now this editor is hungry.

I know you’re trying to be funny here, but how else do you change the future besides making incremental changes to present actions and habits? Anyone who wants to make sweeping changes to the lives of all Americans should take the lead, or at least TRY, no? — Michael Deppisch (@deppisch) March 4, 2019

Why are you writing on paper when you can be using a green friendly iPad with iPencil? — Trans Athlete Coach 🏳️‍🌈 (@shawngoldberg5) March 4, 2019

Don’t you oppress her with your logic!

