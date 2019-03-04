Montel Williams took it upon himself to defend Molly Jong-Fast from Dan Bongino who was understandably angry with her for making fun of John Batchelor who has cancer. Granted, she did delete the tweet making fun of the way Batchelor looked but she didn’t exactly apologize for it.

Which is why we’re guessing Dan was angry.

Bingo bongo unblocked me. What does this mean? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 3, 2019

The irony of her making fun of people blocking and or unblocking her when we’ve seen several tweets from people claiming she has blocked them is thick.

Take, for example, this editor who was blocked looooong ago.

Why would he unblock her?

I had to see you get destroyed for poking fun at a cancer victim. You’re a sad, sorry human being and a dope to boot. You didn’t even know who John Batchelor was while being paid to cover a conservative conference. What an imbecile! — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 3, 2019

It was pretty bad.

But what should we expect when a supposed conservative outlet sends a token liberal into a conservative conference?

Dear Dan: such a tough guy you are that you even blocked my publicist 🙄😂. – Montel — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) March 3, 2019

Montel also has this editor blocked.

Just sayin’.

And why the heck is he signing his tweets?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Dan responded.

We sorta snickered too.

Let’s not get this twisted, Dan – you were a so-so secret service agent who has gone carpet bagging around the country trying to run for Congress and failing. You are now the token black guy who yells and screams stupid shit on Fox to please the master like a minstrel. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) March 3, 2019

Umm … did Montel really just call Dan the token black guy on Fox?

Please tell us he didn’t.

1) I’m not black, I’m Italian. Seriously, can you get any dumber?

2) You’re not even a “has been” you’re a “never was.” Attacking my work in the Secret Service is disgraceful, even for you. I’ll wait for your apology. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/uT3L7d7HFZ — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 3, 2019

He did.

Wow.

And about that apology, probably not happening anytime soon.

You’ll be waiting some time then. Would you like a blanket while you wait in your safe space since you’re such a touch guy? — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) March 3, 2019

What’s a ‘touch guy’?

Asking for a friend.

You’re embarrassed. But you’re probably used to that. After all, you are Montel Williams. And no, you can’t come on my show. Bye now. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 3, 2019

And there’s the ‘bye now.’

Since it’s Montel’s thing to tweet a bunch of obnoxious bullshit and then delete everything, I saved this tweet for when he deletes it, where he just called @dbongino a “token black guy”. pic.twitter.com/mnaCKul7CF — Lizzy Lou Who☃️❄️ (@_wintergirl93) March 4, 2019

Shockingly, Montel has not deleted his tweet calling Dan a ‘token black man’ … perhaps it’s just the ones where he accuses certain women of working corners he chooses to delete.

