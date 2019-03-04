Rep. Ilhan Omar certainly seems to have a serious case of feeling sorry for herself these days. Perhaps if she’s so concerned with people calling her an anti-Semite she should stop saying anti-Semitic things.

Just a suggestion.

She was really on a roll about how she’s the victim in all of this (she wrote an entire thread we will not bore you with) but this particular tweet got the attention of Brite Hume.

I am told everyday that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic and I am not alone. I just happen to be willing to speak up on it and open myself to attacks. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 3, 2019

She’s told that, every day?

Hrm.

Brit had a simple, short question for the newish representative about this point.

All of those evil rich white dudes, duh.

Or would it be the Right-controlled media?

Or, you know who it probably was? The Russians.

Duh.

The voices in her head — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 3, 2019

Bingo.

Good question Brit. — Dr. Michael Wright (@DrMichaelWright) March 4, 2019

It really is.

She is legend in her own mind… — Just me (@grimfx2000) March 3, 2019

Jussie Smollett said it — Joe Babb (@Babb6Joe) March 4, 2019

We knew it!

Related:

It’s for the LITTLE PEOPLE! AOC’s defense after being called a hypocrite for expensive and wasteful lifestyle is ALL FAIL

Actual conservatism? YEAH no. Jerry Dunleavy takes Tom Nichols’ stances and his ‘whole schtick’ apart in merciless thread

Wait, is he SERIOUS?! Dan Bongino drops a massive ‘bye now’ on Montel Williams after he tweeted some EPIC stupid his way