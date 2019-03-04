Rep. Ilhan Omar certainly seems to have a serious case of feeling sorry for herself these days. Perhaps if she’s so concerned with people calling her an anti-Semite she should stop saying anti-Semitic things.

Just a suggestion.

She was really on a roll about how she’s the victim in all of this (she wrote an entire thread we will not bore you with) but this particular tweet got the attention of Brite Hume.

She’s told that, every day?

Hrm.

Brit had a simple, short question for the newish representative about this point.

All of those evil rich white dudes, duh.

Or would it be the Right-controlled media?

Or, you know who it probably was? The Russians.

Duh.

Bingo.

It really is.

We knew it!

