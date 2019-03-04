Welp, this is especially dumb.

Even for her.

Way to go, AOC.

According to the GOP, when poor + working people advocate for themselves, we shouldn’t listen bc they’re “irresponsible.” Yet when higher incomes fight for working people,we shouldn’t listen bc they’re“hypocrites.” How about we fight for the right thing bc it’s the right thing? https://t.co/F8XUUt8UPC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2019

AOC is only being a hypocrite because it’s the right thing to do. Or something.

And sorry, we think she’s confused about what the GOP really thinks of the poor and working class in America. They want them to be empowered to work, supported to succeed, and discouraged from being owned by the government through dependence.

But hey, whatever makes her feel better about jet setting around and ‘living in this world.’

Hey I'm a working person and know full well about economics for the middle class. You know NOTHING accept how to spin facts to match your narrative. FAKER AOC — REL (@1213treboR) March 3, 2019

Is this where we say something about it being all about the Benjamins? No?

The strawman to end all strawmans — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) March 3, 2019

Im sorry but i think supporting aoc is as bad as trump, she promises pans that are not truly rooted in facts, she allies herself with the opinion of dictators on the opposite spectrum of trump. There is importance in moderation. She shows non. — JS Maldonado (@JSMaldonadoPics) March 3, 2019

Ouch.

You do take too many Ubers if we’re keeping it real, though. — Hook (@HookTSB) March 4, 2019

Keeping it real.

Heh.

@AOC please show proof of your claim about the GOP. — Daniel Leicht (@DLeichtSr) March 4, 2019

Ugh, don’t ask her to do that, we’ll be here all day.

