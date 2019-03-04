Caleb Hull wrote a fairly damning thread showing how various Leftist outlets covered the same talking point in slamming Trump for lying and how they didn’t even bother to do their jobs as journalists before shrieking about how he was lying.

When he wasn’t.

Take a look.

THREAD: Here are bunch of journalists lashing out at Trump claiming he's lying. They didn't even bother to do their jobs as "journalists" and look into the thing they're accusing him of lying about. This is why he calls them "fake news." Vox, The Atlantic, NBC, The Bulwark: pic.twitter.com/TbPRfSMImC — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 4, 2019

When your only goal is to dunk on Trump you’re BOUND to miss the real story, especially if it’s around what is happening at the southern border. Luckily for these folks, Caleb was more than happy to do their work for them.

FROM 2014: "Pena recommends an injection for 48 pesos, less than $4. Sometimes, she says, the guides or coyotes advise their female clients to go on birth control. That was the case for Maria Salinas, a petite 43-year-old…"https://t.co/u8rJU7aqPy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 4, 2019

Huh.

FROM 2017: "Rape can be perpetrated by anyone along the way, including guides, fellow migrants, bandits or government officials… The assaults are so common that many women and girls take contraceptives beforehand as preventative measures."https://t.co/mHxzpQ9eUl — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 4, 2019

Whoda thunk it.

FROM 2017: "He adapts Catholic teaching to minister to migrating women during their perilous journeys… into the US. Especially shocking to some, he helps them to acquire preventive birth control, because of the risk of sexual assault."https://t.co/v38wKdQI9Q — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 4, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

FROM 2018: "U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent… said Tuesday agents have seen girls coming across the border as young as 12 yrs old who are put on birth control “because they know getting violated is part of the journey”."https://t.co/NcZnfpbN7t — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 4, 2019

Ugh, beyond watching these outlets get worked, this story is really freakin’ horrible and depressing. These poor girls.

. @jemelehill got 63,000 likes on this tweet where she calls people who actually did their research and rely on facts as "dumb and awful." It led people to send replies like this one: pic.twitter.com/bikv9p2y8e — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 4, 2019

WOW.

We covered Jemele yesterday, she seems to think only stupid people don’t like socialism or something.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.

Hi @anildash, are you going to delete this tweet? "Trumpists who parrot this stuff 'know' it's not true" you said, but it's literally true and you just made yourself look like a complete idiot. pic.twitter.com/TmiL19B4lt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 4, 2019

Oopsie.

This is why Trump won and will win again. pic.twitter.com/O2EDjgxj8q — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 4, 2019

He should send these folks a thank you card.

