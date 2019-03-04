Ok, so we can’t decide if Cenk Uygur really thinks Rep. Jim Jordan was being anti-Semitic with the dollar sign in Tom Steyer’s name or if he’s just trying to pretend the media is making stuff up in an effort to frame Rep. Ilhan Omar as an anti-Semite but wow.

Hello mess, meet hot.

It all started here:

C’mon @RepJerryNadler—at least pretend to be serious about fact finding. Nadler feeling the heat big time. Jumps to Tom $teyer’s conclusion—impeaching our President—before first document request. What a Kangaroo court. https://t.co/BpNIzdON1e — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 3, 2019

Do we think Jim was implying Steyer is a big ol’ donor to Nadler and other Democrats? Sure.

Do we think he was being anti-Semitic? No.

But reality has never been Cenk’s strong point:

Can we acknowledge if @IlhanMN had accused someone of being secretly controlled by a Jewish-American like Tom Steyer & then put a $ instead of an S in his name that all of cable news would be calling for her resignation? Why the double standard? Why does MSM always protect @GOP? https://t.co/5JGcPeT7Vr — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 4, 2019

Wait … what?

Did he really say the MSM protects the GOP???

This is surprising. In fact, it’s so surprising that if this editor woke up tomorrow morning with her head sewn to the carpet she wouldn’t be more surprised

The media protects the Right.

Just freakin’ wow.

You can’t actually be serious. — Rom, The Vacuous Spider (@TheVacuousRom) March 4, 2019

We had the same thought but apparently, he is serious.

*Creates ridiculous hypothetical situation* SEE!!! It's a double standard!!! — Squawkie The Eagle (@SquawkieEagle) March 4, 2019

Ha HA! He caught the media protecting the GOP … take that media.

Holy crap that’s funny.

MSM knows where their bread is buttered — maureen black (@mkblack1961) March 4, 2019

For real?

The @GOP is a rolling wave of never-ending offenses. Meanwhile, dems make gaffes very infrequently by comparison, So they're easy to nitpick on a single F-up for DAYS. — SaltInYourWound (@maddmatt3271) March 4, 2019

We keep thinking this has to be a joke but nope.

short answer: Jim Jordan is a friend of Israel.

It's not so much about what you say, it's about your support for Israel — malik (@amaliik3) March 4, 2019

Alrighty then.

What's wrong with you — lorrainegreen (@lorrainemgreen) March 4, 2019

How long ya’ got?

We got nothin’.

