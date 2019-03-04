Volvo is limiting its cars’ top speed to 112 mph.

Guess which car this editor WON’T be buying anytime soon.

Volvo is limiting its cars' top speed to 112 mph for safety. It is also considering other technology that could put stricter speed limits on cars driving near schools and hospitals. https://t.co/qmHkWo3M6m — CNN International (@cnni) March 4, 2019

Holy crap, who in their right mind would ever think this is a good idea?

Just imagine, what if gun manufacturers were just as responsible as @volvocars? What if they recognized assault weapons have no useful role in our communities and stopped making them? Don’t they have a conscience? Or are they motivated purely by greed? #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/JSluoYU6dY — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2019

Good ol’ Rep. Eric Swalwell, that’s who. And whether or not he’s in his right mind is questionable some days.

You can always tell when these people are CLUELESS about how guns work. And comparing a gun to a car? This ding dong STILL doesn’t understand what is and is not a right. Owning a firearm is a RIGHT. Owning a Volvo, not so much.

Guess how Eric’s tweet went over:

WAIT! You consider "limiting" a car to 112 MPH responsible, seeing as how many speed limits, at least here, max out at 70? Sure, for another country (Germany – Autobahn) it's "OK". With that "restriction" and your analogy, seems to me gun manufactures ARE being responsible. — Politically Agnostic (@joeleyare) March 4, 2019

That’s still pretty damn fast, Eric.

You do realize "assault weapons" are banned, right? Gun manufacturers, if they want to be prosperous, comply with the laws and don't make them. — Durka Durka (@durkadurkaallah) March 4, 2019

Technically there is no such thing as an assault rifle but we digress.

112 mph is still fast enough to kill. Just ban the car. — Eric (@elane1013) March 4, 2019

Don’t give him any ideas.

Just imagine if Congress focused on real problems instead of coming up with ways to investigate @realDonaldTrump all the time and trying to find ways to take guns from law abiding citizens. — Bohannon21 (@walkerslayer231) March 4, 2019

Quiet you. Eric has a narrative to push.

Guns are bad, mkay?

Does Volvo make assault vehicles we don’t know about? — Joshua Nelson (@jtwoseven) March 4, 2019

Those sneaky basta*ds.

Just imagine if Democrats cared as much about the homeless in all of their durasrictions as they do about illegal aliens and taking people’s second amendments away.

The positive potential of possibilities would be endless… @RepSwalwell — Mike Etherington 🇬🇷 (@MikeEtherington) March 4, 2019

Rep Swalwell, let's keep the conversation honest and on point. Volvo isn't stopping production but they are limiting speed. Perhaps a better use of this analogy would be to limit weapon capacity. Think about that. — Dave Perrino (@DavePerrino) March 4, 2019

When even your gun control peeps are trying to rein you in?

Bad tweet. BAD!

Related:

CLASSIC! Look on Bernie Sanders’ face when asked to name a piece of legislation he’s passed that’s helped people is HILARIOUS (watch)

THIS is why Trump calls them fake news! Caleb Hull takes Vox, The Bulwark, NBC and other lefty rags APART in damning thread

‘Why’d the socialist cross the road?’ AOC’s lame joke about her ‘environmental reputation’ backfires in a GLORIOUS way