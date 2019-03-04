You know those heated debates and/or discussions you see happening and you think to yourself, ‘Nooooope, not getting involved in THAT one.’ This back and forth between David French, Mollie Hemingway, and Sean Davis is one of those debates … if you can call it a debate.

It all started with David quote-tweeting Chuck Ross:

Sean had some thoughts on David’s tweet:

We don’t disagree with David but the things he’s written … Mollie shared this example.

Russia, Russia, Russia.

