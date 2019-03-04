You know those heated debates and/or discussions you see happening and you think to yourself, ‘Nooooope, not getting involved in THAT one.’ This back and forth between David French, Mollie Hemingway, and Sean Davis is one of those debates … if you can call it a debate.

Personally, this seems like a fairly brutal pantsing to this editor.

See for yourself.

It all started with David quote-tweeting Chuck Ross:

The Steele dossier is one of the more poisonous documents — in its effect and likely in its intent — modern American political life. The ripple effects from its disclosure to the president and public have been immense. https://t.co/5ahqAuSjjb — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 4, 2019

Alrighty.

Sean had some thoughts on David’s tweet:

Welcome to the party. Many of us have been saying this for over 2 years, and in return we were attacked and gaslighted by Never Trump and Resistance Russia truthers. https://t.co/ywDgFMcWP9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 4, 2019

What do you mean “welcome to the party”? I wrote this on January 11, 2017: https://t.co/jdhe0bs1aN https://t.co/8Cv6fbi2WN — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 4, 2019

We’re not sure David really wants to know what Sean meant by, ‘Welcome to the party.’

Mollie followed up.

Except BuzzFeed was the hero of the dossier story — it's only because they published it that Americans know just how ridiculous it was (and therefore how ridiculous the IC's selective leaks were). Better to aim fire at the partisans who weaponized it inside the U.S. government. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 4, 2019

Except millions of Americans don’t believe it’s ridiculous. They looked at its official-looking formatting and believed they were looking at real intelligence. It’s wrong to publish completely-unverified, salacious details simply because they’re being shopped around everywhere. — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 4, 2019

We don’t disagree with David but the things he’s written … Mollie shared this example.

And on that front, you were writing things like this around the same time. https://t.co/H0JY9QePhP — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 4, 2019

Yep, Mollie, you can look at all my writings on Russia, and you’ll find I’ve never credited the dossier, but I’ve been concerned about contacts between Russians, Russian operatives, and Team Trump. The dossier isn’t the entirety of the issue. — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 4, 2019

Russia, Russia, Russia.

I’ve always been a skeptic about the dossier. I’ve always called for a thorough investigation of Russian interference and contacts with Russia. People who express surprise about my skepticism about the dossier haven’t been reading me. — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 4, 2019

K.

Yes, you repeatedly called for Trump to be investigated. But when Devin Nunes had the audacity to investigate how the bogus Steele dossier came to be laundered and misused by corrupt DOJ/FBI officials, you called for him to step down or be forced out. https://t.co/V9TYWlvm7u — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 4, 2019

Eek.

I’m aware that I’ve never credited the dossier. I’m aware that I’ve expressed skepticism of it time and time and time again. I’m also aware that you don’t engage with anyone in good faith on this platform. https://t.co/YyLuSQLUC6 — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 4, 2019

And now it’s getting personal.

You were part and parcel of the Russia conspiracy mongering for years, David. At least have the integrity to own your role in it, rather than trying to pretend you were skeptical all along now that the entire narrative has fallen apart. https://t.co/pu8kjeK5jc — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 4, 2019

That’s not why I called for him to step down and you know it. Like I said. Bad faith. That’s what you do. https://t.co/JS8UPIggEu — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 4, 2019

Bad faith seems to be something that’s going around in certain groups these days.

You repeatedly bashed Nunes' memo and House Intel's investigation, even going so far as to parrot Adam Schiff's talking points on the matter. And when Grassley's declassified memo proved Nunes was correct, you quietly moved on hoping nobody would notice. https://t.co/DbOcLU6Vnn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 4, 2019

Guess Sean and Mollie noticed, eh?

Generally, I’m an advocate for keeping an open door to those who have erred in judgment on political matters But with the imminent collapse of the Russia Collusion myth, some publications and outlets must be held to account- And that means never taking them seriously again — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 4, 2019

Yuuuup.

Related:

Nice TRY Duke Nukem! Even gun-control peeps are calling BS on Rep. Eric Swalwell’s tweet comparing a gun to THIS

CLASSIC! Look on Bernie Sanders’ face when asked to name a piece of legislation he’s passed that’s helped people is HILARIOUS (watch)

THIS is why Trump calls them fake news! Caleb Hull takes Vox, The Bulwark, NBC and other lefty rags APART in damning thread