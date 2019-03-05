Poor Jemele Hill.

For whatever reason, she took it upon herself to try and defend socialism after a poll from NBC of all outlets illustrated how much Americans think it sucks. Her reasoning was that Americans were just too stupid to actually understand what socialism is and that’s why they didn’t want it.

Like a good Lefty, she assumed she needed to lecture and talk down to the masses because her knowledge is of course far superior to us little people.

Which only made her self-own even funnier.

Shot and chaser.

Life comes at you fast. If you don't get what's wrong with the second tweet, it's where Jamele says socialism offers tax cuts. This is the exact opposite of socialism. Libertarianism offers tax cuts, not socialism. Also, she deleted the tweet after being ratio'd. pic.twitter.com/pCKzLqNHZP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 5, 2019

Jemele should probably stick to talking about things she actually knows about. Like … well, there has to be something, right?

Did she really say tax cuts are socialism?

No wonder she deleted that mess.

please educate this poor latino immigrant who grew up in a socialist country about socialism, I always love when first world people lecture me about what socialism is about and why it's right for everybody 🤣 — Rodrigo Villareal (@hillglazier) March 3, 2019

Right?

I know that nearly 100% of the people who want socialism have no idea what it is… — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 3, 2019

Because socialism has never really been tried and stuff.

Heh.

It definitely got a tad awkward for Jemele …

But she said she was glad people brought it up …

Glad you brought this up. After I tweeted this, I had a very enlightening conversation w/ someone who knew far more about it, and was encouraged to do some reading. Which I did. And realized, I was also guilty of the same thing. So when I tweeted earlier, I spoke from experience. https://t.co/iV7vw8Ty9L — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 4, 2019

So wait, she’s saying she spoke from experience and that’s why she deleted her silly tweet about tax cuts being socialist?

Alrighty then.

