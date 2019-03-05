That Democrats questioned a known liar like Michael Cohen in hopes of finding dirt they could use to impeach President Trump tells us just how damn desperate they have become. It also tells us that they’re seriously worried that Mueller’s two-year investigation into Russian collusion is going to end up being a big ol’ nothingburger.

Most hilarious of all was the talking point that Cohen was doing it out of the goodness of his heart and his love of country and not for a pardon.

Guess what? That was not exactly true …

Michael lied?! SAY IT AIN’T SO.

Guess technically he wasn’t lying about himself asking for the pardon … what a freakin’ weasel.

Something definitely stinks in Denmark.

Evergreen.

They all deserve one another.

Except for Rep. Dan Crenshaw … RAR.

LOL – right?

Yup. We’re not sure what’s sadder though. That Trump hired this guy or that Democrats thought he was worth questioning.

Either way, everything is still stupid (in case you were wondering).

