That Democrats questioned a known liar like Michael Cohen in hopes of finding dirt they could use to impeach President Trump tells us just how damn desperate they have become. It also tells us that they’re seriously worried that Mueller’s two-year investigation into Russian collusion is going to end up being a big ol’ nothingburger.

Most hilarious of all was the talking point that Cohen was doing it out of the goodness of his heart and his love of country and not for a pardon.

Guess what? That was not exactly true …

Michael Cohen testified, 'I have never asked for, nor would I accept, a pardon from Mr. Trump.' Lawmakers should have asked whether Cohen's *lawyers* asked for a pardon for him. From @WSJ https://t.co/rR49rFE7Tp pic.twitter.com/oPKHu323qb — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 5, 2019

Michael lied?! SAY IT AIN’T SO.

Guess technically he wasn’t lying about himself asking for the pardon … what a freakin’ weasel.

So Cohen's atty Ryan BLACKMAILED Trump into pardoning him, whether or not at the direction of Mueller, and Trump told him to get lost. Yet more evidence there is no "there there" in The Witch Hunt. — John Hill (@StandWithAZ) March 5, 2019

Something definitely stinks in Denmark.

This is why normal people hate politicians & lawyers. — Uneasy Civilian (@HercFamily5) March 5, 2019

Evergreen.

They all deserve one another.

Except for Rep. Dan Crenshaw … RAR.

Oh — Jmgrasty (@jmgrasty) March 5, 2019

LOL – right?

Lol. This guy is such a snake oil salesman. — Blockchain Stud (@simplybidniss) March 5, 2019

Yup. We’re not sure what’s sadder though. That Trump hired this guy or that Democrats thought he was worth questioning.

Either way, everything is still stupid (in case you were wondering).

