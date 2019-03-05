As Twitchy readers know, sounds like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Chief of Staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, has some serious ‘splainin’ to do about Brand New Congress LLC. Phil Kerpen’s thread of details around the headquarters of Chakrabarti’s organization is a doozy.

This is the Brand New Congress LLC headquarters at 714 S Gay St, Knoxville TN. pic.twitter.com/tBbvedSYHg — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 5, 2019

As a reminder of what Brand New Congress is and why it’s important: From The Washington Times:

The payments totaling $6,000 were made by Brand New Congress PAC, one of the political upstart organizations co-founded by Silicon Valley tech millionaire Saikat Chakrabarti, who is now chief of staff for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. At the same time Mr. Roberts, a 29-year-old web developer, was being paid as a “marketing consultant” for the PAC, the Ocasio-Cortez campaign was paying the organization’s corporate arm, Brand New Congress LLC, for strategic consulting.

Sounds like we’re looking at something bigger than AOC’s bf getting paid. Take a look at the rest of this thread:

It was also the campaign headquarters of Democratic congressional candidates in New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Illinois. pic.twitter.com/UIGVjXQtQk — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 5, 2019

Their headquarters were in Tennessee.

Alrighty then.

I wonder if the socialists located their for-profit skimming operation in Tennessee to avoid state income tax. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 5, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA.

And possible.

Brand New Congress was apparently registered to do state tax withholding in Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/4ZbiJm4nUS — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 5, 2019

This just gets wonkier and wonkier.

Brand New Congress was never registered to do business in Tennessee, where it is headquarters, but Saikat Chakrabarti's other LLC, Brand New Campaign was. Until its registration was revoked. pic.twitter.com/Y3W706Y8OK — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 5, 2019

Wow.

Anybody in Knoxville feel like heading to 714 S Gay St to see who's there and what they know? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 5, 2019

Yes! And they MUST take pictures.

Eight more campaigns for Congress all over the country headquartered at 714 S Gay St, Knoxville TN:https://t.co/ceYWCKuh5G — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 5, 2019

Did we say wow because WOW.

I just love that the socialists consolidated their backoffice employees for all these campaigns in a non-income tax state. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 5, 2019

They did it or the little people, silly.

*eye roll*

Charming — Brian Phillips (@RealBPhil) March 5, 2019

@phillyrich1 & I were just talking about me driving up. Also, start digging on Radius Partners LLC. Timing of the purchase is SUPER interesting. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 5, 2019

That IS a registered LLC in TN – Building was purchased by that org in 8/2017 for $840,000ish. JD’s started paying rent in September. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 5, 2019

Interesting.

Layering the payments…brilliant, until you’re caught. With this many “payments”, this destroys the notion that this was a simple mistake. — Sen. Green New Dill (R-KS) (@RealMoneyMonkey) March 5, 2019

Ya’ think?

