Wait.

Rep. Ilhan Omar said something anti-Semitic?! But that’s so UNLIKE HER.

Oh, wait.

House Foreign Affairs leader calls on freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to apologize for saying pro-Israel groups push foreign allegiance https://t.co/TaVMDXmDRK pic.twitter.com/MonlNU1bGS

*sigh*

This woman.

From CNN:

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee called Friday for freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to apologize after insinuating that pro-Israel groups are pushing “allegiance to a foreign country.”

Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel’s demand comes after a bookstore event Wednesday where Omar argued that critics labeling her as an anti-Semite looked to silence a necessary conversation.

“I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” Omar said, according to The New York Times.

In a fiery statement Friday night, Engel, a New York Democrat, took Omar to task for yet another controversial comment over the political influence of pro-Israel groups on politicians.