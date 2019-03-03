Wait.
Rep. Ilhan Omar said something anti-Semitic?! But that’s so UNLIKE HER.
Oh, wait.
House Foreign Affairs leader calls on freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to apologize for saying pro-Israel groups push foreign allegiance https://t.co/TaVMDXmDRK pic.twitter.com/MonlNU1bGS
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 2, 2019
*sigh*
This woman.
From CNN:
The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee called Friday for freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to apologize after insinuating that pro-Israel groups are pushing “allegiance to a foreign country.”
Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel’s demand comes after a bookstore event Wednesday where Omar argued that critics labeling her as an anti-Semite looked to silence a necessary conversation.
“I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” Omar said, according to The New York Times.
In a fiery statement Friday night, Engel, a New York Democrat, took Omar to task for yet another controversial comment over the political influence of pro-Israel groups on politicians.
Allegiance to a foreign country. K.
Another anti-Semitic trope, another apology. This is — what? — her third round of this? She’s been in Congress for two months. https://t.co/TOa2aX6stP
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 3, 2019
Third round in two months.
Raise your hand if you think Democrats have a real problem here … and they’ll just keep ignoring it.
She’ll say she’s not anti-semitic… she just REALLY hates Jews…😳 pic.twitter.com/JpDS1UDJuO
— CW3 Schadenfreude🇺🇸🇫🇮🇸🇪🏴🇮🇪 (@ret_cw3) March 3, 2019
It’s like she can’t help herself.
You get what you vote for.
— Muddy Mae Suggins (@meadowgroove) March 3, 2019
Sad but so true.
Let her speak. Let the country and the world know who she truly is. #Antisemitic
— Lori (@LoriBracco) March 3, 2019
This is actually a really good idea.
Let her show the world who she really is, and who the Democrats have become.
Sounds good to us.
But on the other hand …
When are they gonna expel her from Congress?
— Harley Simbeck (@HSimbeck70) March 2, 2019
Not soon enough.
